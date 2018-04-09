When Aishwarya Rai met Tej Pratap Yadav at Patna Airport and their photo went viral

Aishwarya Rai is set to tie the knot with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav (right) in May. (Source: Tej Pratap Yadav/ Twitter) Aishwarya Rai is set to tie the knot with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav (right) in May. (Source: Tej Pratap Yadav/ Twitter)

Reports of Tej Pratap Yadav, former health minister of Bihar, bumping into his would-be-wife Aishwarya Rai at the Patna airport on Sunday (April 8) have been doing the rounds on social media. Soon photos of the young couple went viral on the Internet, with people sharing the pictures (one in particular), on several social media platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp. It featured Yadav with Rai and her family members.

According to reports, Yadav was travelling back from New Delhi after visiting his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Rai and her relatives, on the other hand, were at the airport as they were travelling to Delhi to get some shopping done for the upcoming engagement and wedding.

In the picture, the elder son of Yadav and Rabri Devi is seen in a sky blue-coloured shirt and jeans, while the bride-to-be was in a white-coloured kurta. Here is the picture that is going viral.

Like Yadav, Rai too hails from a political family and her grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai was also a former chief minister of the state. Her father Chandrika Prasad Rai, a six-time MLA, had served as a minister in many governments headed by the RJD supremo and there is good camaraderie between the two families.

Rai, an MBA graduate from Amity University, was chosen as Yadav’s bride by his mother Rabri Devi. The engagement ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 18 at a hotel in Patna and the marriage is scheduled to take place on May 12 also in Patna.

