‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out sindoor’ from Mohabbatein is now a meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious

'How to be the ideal Sanskari girl for the society.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 10, 2017 12:10 pm
aishwarya rai, aishwarya rai bachchan, aishwarya rai meme, aishwarya rai Mohabbatein, humko humise chura lo Mohabbatein aishwarya rai, indian express, indian express trending, indian express news The still from the movie shows the beautiful actress holding out her hand with a box of vermillion on her palm. (Source: Angoor/Twitter)

It was only recently that we saw ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from the movie Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega becoming a bona fide meme on Twitter. The users got together to go to town giving the scene such captions that left a lot of people in splits while wondering how accurate they actually turned out to be! Now, reiterating how brilliant and creative Twitter can get at times, the users on the micro-blogging site have now made Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the 2000 movie Mohabbatein a hilarious meme. Yes, it is just as relatable!

The still from the movie shows the beautiful actress holding out her hand with a box of vermillion on her palm. A scene from one of the popular songs of the movie ‘Humko Humise Chura Lo’, it is now a fodder for laugh on social media, thanks to over-enthusiastic Twitter users.

Sample some of the funny tweets here.

The 2000 hit movie had Bachchan starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan and was Aditya Chopra’s second directorial venture after  Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

