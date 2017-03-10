‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out sindoor’ from Mohabbatein is now a meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious

The still from the movie shows the beautiful actress holding out her hand with a box of vermillion on her palm. (Source: Angoor/Twitter) The still from the movie shows the beautiful actress holding out her hand with a box of vermillion on her palm. (Source: Angoor/Twitter)

It was only recently that we saw ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from the movie Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega becoming a bona fide meme on Twitter. The users got together to go to town giving the scene such captions that left a lot of people in splits while wondering how accurate they actually turned out to be! Now, reiterating how brilliant and creative Twitter can get at times, the users on the micro-blogging site have now made Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the 2000 movie Mohabbatein a hilarious meme. Yes, it is just as relatable!

The still from the movie shows the beautiful actress holding out her hand with a box of vermillion on her palm. A scene from one of the popular songs of the movie ‘Humko Humise Chura Lo’, it is now a fodder for laugh on social media, thanks to over-enthusiastic Twitter users.

Sample some of the funny tweets here.

G: Mere paas looks hai, Insta me 25K followers hain, Twitter pe Nice DP bole wale hain, tumhare paas kya hai?

B: Mere paas Green card hai

G: pic.twitter.com/BzHpS4YWg4 — Phd in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) March 9, 2017

Pic1: When I tell her I have finally got a movie. Pic2: When she comes to know its box office collection pic.twitter.com/Fa994DoGQs — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) March 9, 2017

How to be the ideal Sanskari girl for the society. pic.twitter.com/HjeTZ2A4pa — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 9, 2017

Guy : Zara ke showroom mein salesman ki job mili hai South Delhi girl : ZARA omg pic.twitter.com/Z8d0C92Egu — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 9, 2017

Pic 1: School wala BF

Pic 2 : College wala BF

Pic 3 : Job wala BF

Pic 4 : Mummy Papa ne meri shaadi pakki kar di hai pic.twitter.com/lNjLh11Jmp — Dimaag ki Batti (@moronhumor) March 9, 2017

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction pic.twitter.com/Rmw0o51l34 — Nitesh (@singh_dr) March 9, 2017

Crush: Hi, Do you have an extra pen.

Me: pic.twitter.com/dNDpjdJpGe — Angoor?? (@ladywithflaws) March 9, 2017

The 2000 hit movie had Bachchan starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan and was Aditya Chopra’s second directorial venture after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

