Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look at Cannes 2017 makes jaws drop on Twitter

The craze for Cannes 2017 has reached a new level! While Deepika Padukone left onlookers amazed with her successful stint at the film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her entry on May 19 and left the air buzzing with excitement for her first look. The former Miss World, who is making her sixteenth appearance this year, turned heads in a sizzling sea-green tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful, floral motifs on it.
She made her first appearance at the prestigious film festival in 2002 and ever since, fashion hawkers have eagerly waited for the beauty’s red carpet rendezvous. Last year, the damsel’s daring purple lips became the centre of attraction and divided the fashion fraternity with mixed reactions. So, people were eagerly waiting to see how she would turn up at the film festival this time around.
Sun, sand and our queen in Cannes! What more can we ask for 😍 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #LifeAtCannes #CannesQueen #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/yWDL1GdROH
— L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Bachchan looked absolutely gorgeous in the sea green gown embellished with colourful, floral motifs in pinks and reds. She styled her hair in beautiful, beach waves and flaunted a fuschia lip colour which accentuated her complexion to near perfection.
As soon as the sneak peek was out, Twitter started buzzing with posts to shower compliments and make quirky witticisms on her first look of the day. A few hilarious memes floating on the Internet for her Cannes look will leave you in splits. Steal a glance at a few tweets here.
Me, after looking at photos of #AishwaryaAtCannes
Yaaaas Queen Aishwarya Rai! pic.twitter.com/I9wf7wQ9Vt
— Pritish Bhattacharya (@PritishB1) May 19, 2017
Me and my mate, after looking at photos of #AishwaryaAtCannes http://t.co/jHALZNBz0s
— Naaz (@nazirology) May 19, 2017
Amitabh Ji and Jaya Ji, after looking at photos of #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/gAhCBmnvQL
— Naaz (@nazirology) May 19, 2017
Meanwhile, the others couldn’t stop praising the stunner saying “age is just a number”. Take a look at the tweets here.
God! She looks like 23 and Not 43😍😍 #AishwaryaAtCannes #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/m0SLC1OXq9
— sibel (@ranveersfood) May 19, 2017
Breathtakingly beautiful..no doubt she is the most beautiful woman on earth #AishwaryaAtCannes http://t.co/KRL1dzQ14i
— Priyanka (@prinkupriya) May 19, 2017
Why is my twitter down? I guess even it cant handle the traffic. #AishwaryaAtCannes
— Vani (@RandomMusings98) May 19, 2017
When u a Real life Painting! Haha #AishwaryaAtCannes http://t.co/lrrfhYtAK5
— ┘Aвнιѕнєк┌ (@blublurry) May 19, 2017
When you RULE and you know it. #AishwaryaAtCannes http://t.co/kTVpWCyU9a
— ┘Aвнιѕнєк┌ (@blublurry) May 19, 2017
#AishwaryaAtCannes slaaaaying 😌💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/oDoM9H3Cf8
— Eman alharbi (@25_amoon_) May 19, 2017
STUPENDOUSLY STYLISH! #AishwaryaAtCannes A simply sensational start! Celebrating 16 Years @Festival_Cannes@LOrealParisIn@Lorealpic.twitter.com/iRqds0URRh
— RAJ&PABLO (@rajpablo) May 19, 2017
What do you think of Aishwarya’s Cannes look? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
