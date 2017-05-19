Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look at Cannes 2017 makes jaws drop on Twitter

Twitterati couldn’t handle Aishwarya’s beauty at Cannes! (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter) Twitterati couldn’t handle Aishwarya’s beauty at Cannes! (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

The craze for Cannes 2017 has reached a new level! While Deepika Padukone left onlookers amazed with her successful stint at the film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her entry on May 19 and left the air buzzing with excitement for her first look. The former Miss World, who is making her sixteenth appearance this year, turned heads in a sizzling sea-green tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful, floral motifs on it.

She made her first appearance at the prestigious film festival in 2002 and ever since, fashion hawkers have eagerly waited for the beauty’s red carpet rendezvous. Last year, the damsel’s daring purple lips became the centre of attraction and divided the fashion fraternity with mixed reactions. So, people were eagerly waiting to see how she would turn up at the film festival this time around.

Bachchan looked absolutely gorgeous in the sea green gown embellished with colourful, floral motifs in pinks and reds. She styled her hair in beautiful, beach waves and flaunted a fuschia lip colour which accentuated her complexion to near perfection.

As soon as the sneak peek was out, Twitter started buzzing with posts to shower compliments and make quirky witticisms on her first look of the day. A few hilarious memes floating on the Internet for her Cannes look will leave you in splits. Steal a glance at a few tweets here.

Me, after looking at photos of #AishwaryaAtCannes

Yaaaas Queen Aishwarya Rai! pic.twitter.com/I9wf7wQ9Vt — Pritish Bhattacharya (@PritishB1) May 19, 2017

Me and my mate, after looking at photos of #AishwaryaAtCannes http://t.co/jHALZNBz0s — Naaz (@nazirology) May 19, 2017

Amitabh Ji and Jaya Ji, after looking at photos of #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/gAhCBmnvQL — Naaz (@nazirology) May 19, 2017

Meanwhile, the others couldn’t stop praising the stunner saying “age is just a number”. Take a look at the tweets here.

Breathtakingly beautiful..no doubt she is the most beautiful woman on earth #AishwaryaAtCannes http://t.co/KRL1dzQ14i — Priyanka (@prinkupriya) May 19, 2017

Why is my twitter down? I guess even it cant handle the traffic. #AishwaryaAtCannes — Vani (@RandomMusings98) May 19, 2017

What do you think of Aishwarya’s Cannes look? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

