Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Cinderella’ style gown left Twitterati wondering what could be inside

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the real Cinderella? (Source: LOrealParisIn/Twitter/File Photo) Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the real Cinderella? (Source: LOrealParisIn/Twitter/File Photo)

After making headlines for her purple lips at Cannes film festival last year, fashion afficionados were eagerly awaiting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look for the 70th Cannes film festival. And, it would be an understatement to say that she totally ruled the red carpet this time around. Dolled up in the Cinderella-inspired blue gown designed by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, the 43-year-old diva proved that she is real Queen of Cannes!

ALSO SEE | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes photos

Making hearts skip a beat in her dreamy princess-y dress, she walked the red carpet and looked like a true blue Disney character. No, it’s not just us who’s saying this. Twitter is buzzing with pictures and memes of Bachchan and social media users can’t stop comparing her with Cinderella and even Elsa from Frozen. Not just that, the usual brigade of comedians made quirky jokes on her full-skirted ball room gown, and wondered what could be inside. Meanwhile, others just couldn’t admiring the beauty.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look at Cannes 2017 makes jaws drop on Twitter

Catch a glimpse of some of the best memes floating around on Twitter here.

Aishwarya went to a lot more places than Cannes pic.twitter.com/5w1W4T68dO — ★ Veer ★ (@ClawedHumor) May 20, 2017

Cinderella is shaking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just toke her crown #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/B42DIYwN4k — pri 💌 (@diamondseoul) May 19, 2017

#AishwaryaAtCannes

This is like the most beautiful dress she has ever worn at Cannes! Indian Cinderella 👸🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/dZIyNxZ2Xs — m.💫 (@zindagichist) May 19, 2017

Every Bollywood actress’ reaction after Aishwarya Rai unleashed her inner princess at #Cannes2017 #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/cjwjfmL1Gv — Pritish Bhattacharya (@PritishB1) May 19, 2017

Aishwarya Rai looking so gorgeous that I can’t even make a meme out of her outfits. 😍 #AishwaryaAtCannes — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 19, 2017

When you have only one pass to the awards but even others want to come #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/7TqkNalu5K — Piyush Jain (@PJ_CRACKER) May 19, 2017

This dress of Aishwarya Rai can cover entire Pakistan when it rains. pic.twitter.com/A0QlSTVWx3 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 19, 2017

One guess where Dawood Ibrahim is hiding pic.twitter.com/E5ykziPaOt — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 19, 2017

Does this comes with comode fitted inside? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 .

. pic.twitter.com/9tjsKHmXoW — Dhinchak Baba™ v3.2 (@0__1) May 19, 2017

She made her first appearance at the prestigious film festival in 2002 and ever since, fashion hawkers have eagerly waited for the beauty’s red carpet rendezvous. The former Miss World, who made her sixteenth appearance this year, earlier turned heads in a sizzling sea-green tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful, floral motifs on it for her first look at Cannes 2017 and followed with a nude Mark Bumgarner gown. All her looks have evoked amazing reaction on social media networking platforms and people can’t stop drooling at her pictures.

What are your thoughts about the dress? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd