Latest News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Cinderella’ style gown left Twitterati wondering what could be inside

Dolled up in a Cinderella-inspired blue gown designed by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved that she is real Queen of Cannes!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 20, 2017 4:04 pm
aishwarya rai bachchan, #aishwaryaatcannes, cannes 2017 aishwarya pics, aishwarya rai pics, aishwarya rai bachchan cannes, aishwarya rai cannes, aishwarya rai bachchan red carpet, aishwarya rai bachchan 2017, aishwarya rai cannes 2017 red carpet, aishwarya rai cannes photos, aishwarya rai bachchan cannes photos, indian express, indian express news, indian express fashion, indian express lifestyle Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the real Cinderella? (Source: LOrealParisIn/Twitter/File Photo)

After making headlines for her purple lips at Cannes film festival last year, fashion afficionados were eagerly awaiting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look for the 70th Cannes film festival. And, it would be an understatement to say that she totally ruled the red carpet this time around. Dolled up in the Cinderella-inspired blue gown designed by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, the 43-year-old diva proved that she is real Queen of Cannes!

ALSO SEE | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes photos

Making hearts skip a beat in her dreamy princess-y dress, she walked the red carpet and looked like a true blue Disney character. No, it’s not just us who’s saying this. Twitter is buzzing with pictures and memes of Bachchan and social media users can’t stop comparing her with Cinderella and even Elsa from Frozen. Not just that, the usual brigade of comedians made quirky jokes on her full-skirted ball room gown, and wondered what could be inside. Meanwhile, others just couldn’t admiring the beauty.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look at Cannes 2017 makes jaws drop on Twitter

Catch a glimpse of some of the best memes floating around on Twitter here.

She made her first appearance at the prestigious film festival in 2002 and ever since, fashion hawkers have eagerly waited for the beauty’s red carpet rendezvous. The former Miss World, who made her sixteenth appearance this year, earlier turned heads in a sizzling sea-green tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful, floral motifs on it for her first look at Cannes 2017 and followed with a nude Mark Bumgarner gown. All her looks have evoked amazing reaction on social media networking platforms and people can’t stop drooling at her pictures.

What are your thoughts about the dress? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 20: Latest News