Airlines lift ban on Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Gaikwad following orders; Twitterati slam the decision

With the airline companies lifting the ban on Ravindra Gaikwad, the people on Twitter are clearly not happy with the decision.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 8, 2017 2:15 pm
ravindra gaikwad ban, airline ban on Shivsena mp, MP assaults air india attendant, mp beats air india staff with chappal, ban lifted on MP, indian express, indian express news Do you consider this to be the right decision? (Source: File Photo, UG/Twitter)

Ravindra Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad in Maharashtra, has been making the headlines for the past few days. The political leader stirred a huge controversy after a footage emerged showing him assaulting an Air India flight attendant over seating. Gaikwad maintained that the attendant misbehaved with him which led to the altercation where he hit the AI staffer with his slippers.

Along with being slammed from all sides, several airlines companies including Air India banned him from flying with them. The ban was lifted on April 7 after Ministry of Civil Aviation sent orders to do so. The order came after Gaikwad addressed a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju expressing his regret over the incident.

However, many people have criticised the removal of the ban on Twitter. They believe that such a decision will only encourage similar incidents in future where people in power will not think twice before taking law into their own hands. A Twitter user named Mayank Joshi wrote while addressing his tweet to Narendra Modi, “@narendramodi The Ban on Air Travel of an Shiv Sena MP should not have been lifted. These people does not deserve any privileges.”

Here are some of the reactions of the Twitter users:

