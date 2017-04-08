Airlines lift ban on Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Gaikwad following orders; Twitterati slam the decision

Do you consider this to be the right decision? (Source: File Photo, UG/Twitter) Do you consider this to be the right decision? (Source: File Photo, UG/Twitter)

Ravindra Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad in Maharashtra, has been making the headlines for the past few days. The political leader stirred a huge controversy after a footage emerged showing him assaulting an Air India flight attendant over seating. Gaikwad maintained that the attendant misbehaved with him which led to the altercation where he hit the AI staffer with his slippers.

Along with being slammed from all sides, several airlines companies including Air India banned him from flying with them. The ban was lifted on April 7 after Ministry of Civil Aviation sent orders to do so. The order came after Gaikwad addressed a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju expressing his regret over the incident.

However, many people have criticised the removal of the ban on Twitter. They believe that such a decision will only encourage similar incidents in future where people in power will not think twice before taking law into their own hands. A Twitter user named Mayank Joshi wrote while addressing his tweet to Narendra Modi, “@narendramodi The Ban on Air Travel of an Shiv Sena MP should not have been lifted. These people does not deserve any privileges.”

Here are some of the reactions of the Twitter users:

Air India lifts ban on Ravindra Gaikwad and they say “Intolerance is growing in India”. ☺❤ — Lazy Cat (@uPoliticat) April 8, 2017

@narendramodi The Ban on Air Travel of an Shivsena MP should not have been lifted. These people does not deserve any privileges. — Mayank joshi (@mayankjoshi296) April 7, 2017

@airindiain u lifted ban on Hon’ble MP Mr. Gaikwad of Shivsena,bt make sure dat he’ll b brought to justice & nobody’ll dare to cross d line. — Rupeshsing Patil (@rupeshsingpatil) April 7, 2017

Shouldn’t have lifted the ban on shiv sena MP?? #Mistake — Jaishankar (@Jaishan82303138) April 7, 2017

Ban on Shivsena MP Gaikwad lifted. Elites and their arrogance wins again. They always do, eventually. — chowind (@chowind) April 7, 2017

#SoSorry

The ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad is lifted. Two sets of rules for two classes; one for Aam Aadmi & other for Hon’bles. — #फर्जी_EVM (@ChanakyaNiti1) April 7, 2017

.@airindiain If ban on rowdy Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad is lifted, it should be mandatory for airlines to alert passengers that he would be on board. — কাঞ্চন গুপ্ত (@KanchanGupta) April 6, 2017

They are above the law of the Land? – http://t.co/bQIeJTzGt2 — Nandini upreti (@NandiniUpreti) April 8, 2017

This is what happens when Govt succumbs to pressure from its allies. Shameful decision to instruct AI to lift ban on Gaikwad without apology — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 7, 2017

Lifting of travel ban on Gaikwad by @airindiain is a let down – we, the people expect better from this govt @narendramodi @Ashok_Gajapathi — Rohit Agarwal (@ragarwal) April 7, 2017

@narendramodi Ban removal from MP Gaikwad is a disappointment for common man. — swapnil dubey (@swapnil_speaks) April 7, 2017

Air India lifted the Travel Ban on Ravindra Gaikwad. That’s even faster than the time it takes to refund the money on cancellation. — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) April 7, 2017

