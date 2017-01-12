Trending News

Air India declares reservation for women passengers; this is what people on social media have to say

A lot of people have called the move that of 'enforced gender equality' and 'fortifying' gender stereotypes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 12, 2017 5:58 pm
air india, air india reservations for women, air india women reservation, air india seats for women, air india women reservations, indian express, indian express news, indian express trending, trending news, trending, viral Air India’s declaration has irked quite a few on social media.

National carrier Air India recently declared that it will have six seats reserved for women, starting from January 18. According to an ANI report, it will not cost the passengers extra to book such seats on the airline. Although we have seen such reservations for women, the elderly and the physically challenged on buses and metro trains, this is perhaps the first time that such a decision is being implemented for passengers travelling by air. As much as the move comes as a pleasant surprise, the social media has already begun to be buzzing with responses.

According to a report by The Hindu, Air India general manager, revenue management, Meenakshi Malik said that the national carrier will be reserving six seats for women in the third row in the economy class of the aircraft. The move has been made to ensure the comfort and safety of the female passengers. Malik said that there are a lot of women who board Air India’s flights alone, for whom seats will be blocked starting January 18.

See what else is going viral, here

The news comes just days after Air India was declared the third worst airline in the world by an aviation insights company called Flight Stats that reportedly compiles information from about 500 sources. Air India’s spokesperson, however, brushed aside the report as “fabricated” and reportedly said they will investigate the results till the end.

ALSO READ | Twitterati troll Air India after it shares Amartya Sen’s ‘thank you’ note on Twitter; Here’s why

On social media meanwhile, people have already started talking. Sample some of the reactions the news generated, here.

 

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 12: Latest News