Air India declares reservation for women passengers; this is what people on social media have to say

National carrier Air India recently declared that it will have six seats reserved for women, starting from January 18. According to an ANI report, it will not cost the passengers extra to book such seats on the airline. Although we have seen such reservations for women, the elderly and the physically challenged on buses and metro trains, this is perhaps the first time that such a decision is being implemented for passengers travelling by air. As much as the move comes as a pleasant surprise, the social media has already begun to be buzzing with responses.

According to a report by The Hindu, Air India general manager, revenue management, Meenakshi Malik said that the national carrier will be reserving six seats for women in the third row in the economy class of the aircraft. The move has been made to ensure the comfort and safety of the female passengers. Malik said that there are a lot of women who board Air India’s flights alone, for whom seats will be blocked starting January 18.

The news comes just days after Air India was declared the third worst airline in the world by an aviation insights company called Flight Stats that reportedly compiles information from about 500 sources. Air India’s spokesperson, however, brushed aside the report as “fabricated” and reportedly said they will investigate the results till the end.

On social media meanwhile, people have already started talking. Sample some of the reactions the news generated, here.

Dear @airindiain. As a woman, this is insulting. My gender doesn’t make me an invalid. This is what modern day sexism looks like http://t.co/BydLuz5vMt — Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) January 12, 2017

Dear Air India, I don’t want reserved seats. I want cleaner seats. Please look into it. Yours truly,

Disgruntled Passenger — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) January 12, 2017

After Air India decided to reserve seats for women on domestic flights. pic.twitter.com/7NJoc4mzH9 — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) January 12, 2017

