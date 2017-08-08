AintNoCinderella: Women fight for safety by sharing late-night photos on Twitter

Stop asking her, ‘Why she was out so late?’ — it’s her right to do what she wants! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Stop asking her, ‘Why she was out so late?’ — it’s her right to do what she wants! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

It’s not wrong to say that women’s safety is a major concern across the nation. From being followed in broad daylight to being eve-teased after dusk, women don’t have it easy when it comes to travelling at night, unlike men. The “right to freedom” is often compromised for women with the restrictions set for them. And should something go wrong, many a time, the blame comes back to them in the form of a cloud of doubt that it was somehow their fault, and more often than not, questions like — ‘Why were you out so late?’, ‘Why did you drink that night?’ and ‘Why were you wearing those kind of clothes?’ — are hurled at them.

One such case recently came to light when a 29-year-old girl, Varnika Kundu, the daughter of senior Haryana-cadre IAS officer V S Kundu, alleged in a Facebook post that two men followed her into the wee hours of night and didn’t stop until caught by the police. After everything she faced, Kundu was trolled for being out so late in the night and drinking out with her male friends. Meanwhile, there was no debate as to why the two men were out and stalking a girl at night.

To fight the constant judgement that women have to face, they took to social media to share pictures clicked at night while they were out. Posted with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella, the photos went viral and a lot of people reacted strongly to them. Take a look at some tweets here.

If I’m out at 12am, it DOES NOT mean I’m to be raped, molested, chased. My dignity is my right 24X7 #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/6SN0I5NbSN — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 7, 2017

No man can stop me from going out whenever I want. Public spaces for women! #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/jaipo3Dtai — Nabakalpita Bora (@NabakalpitaB) August 7, 2017

The night is ours, just like the day. #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/JTdeGnycXz — Angellica Aribam (@AngellicAribam) August 7, 2017

Don’t teach me what to wear, what to eat and when to go out.. #AintNoCinderella #ItsMyLife pic.twitter.com/QYWcxQSxm4 — Bose Shruti (@Tinni_Aphrodite) August 7, 2017

Dear regressive India,

I will do as I please, night or day. Don’t ever think you have the right to stop me #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/oHIKgbhoeA — pooja🌷 (@queenpsays) August 7, 2017

Hi to all regressive authorities, from a cab, past midnight, dressed like I’m going to a party, but I’m actually not. #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/Dhrwflck9i — Surekha Rao (@surerao) August 7, 2017

What I wear, till what time I stay out, whom I hang around with,bla bla.. is none of your business bcoz I #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/hlFEE0y2Qq — Surbhi Dwivedi (@DwivediSurbhi) August 7, 2017

Dear Regressive India,

We ain’t damsels in distress. We are independent & we don’t need you to curb our freedom#AintNoCinderella here! pic.twitter.com/mulliSsKwY — Rekha Navani (@rekha_navani) August 7, 2017

And here’s how a few men stood by the hashtag on Twitter.

Women who are trending #AintNoCinderella should be called as Batgirls (Queen by day, Warrior by night) pic.twitter.com/Jp3p7SnBdi — OMK (@omar_m_khan) August 7, 2017

Who came up with — #AintNoCinderella? Badass! It’s so sad that I can’t tweet on this like all the women here. A big #ShoutOut to you all. 🙌 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) August 7, 2017

These #AintNoCinderella gorgeous ladies should realise, we don’t live a very safe world, but nobody can prevent them from a night out!! http://t.co/ThaHDH2yDH — Gopinath Sridhar (@gopitweet) August 8, 2017

I Support #AintNoCinderella hashtag no one has right to dictate/suggest terms on women… Constitution gives them equal rights.. — Awara ‏🤔‏ (@aawara_aatma) August 8, 2017

What are your thoughts about the trending hashtag? Tell us in the comments below.

