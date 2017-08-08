Latest News

#AintNoCinderella: Women fight for safety by sharing late-night photos on Twitter

To fight the constant judgement that women have to face, they took to social media to share pictures clicked at night while they were out. Posted with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella, the photos went viral and a lot of people reacted strongly to them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 8, 2017 8:59 pm
Stop asking her, 'Why she was out so late?' — it's her right to do what she wants!
It’s not wrong to say that women’s safety is a major concern across the nation. From being followed in broad daylight to being eve-teased after dusk, women don’t have it easy when it comes to travelling at night, unlike men. The “right to freedom” is often compromised for women with the restrictions set for them. And should something go wrong, many a time, the blame comes back to them in the form of a cloud of doubt that it was somehow their fault, and more often than not, questions like — ‘Why were you out so late?’, ‘Why did you drink that night?’ and ‘Why were you wearing those kind of clothes?’ — are hurled at them.

One such case recently came to light when a 29-year-old girl, Varnika Kundu, the daughter of senior Haryana-cadre IAS officer V S Kundu, alleged in a Facebook post that two men followed her into the wee hours of night and didn’t stop until caught by the police. After everything she faced, Kundu was trolled for being out so late in the night and drinking out with her male friends. Meanwhile, there was no debate as to why the two men were out and stalking a girl at night.

To fight the constant judgement that women have to face, they took to social media to share pictures clicked at night while they were out. Posted with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella, the photos went viral and a lot of people reacted strongly to them. Take a look at some tweets here.

And here’s how a few men stood by the hashtag on Twitter.

What are your thoughts about the trending hashtag? Tell us in the comments below.

