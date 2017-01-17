AIB has ‘confirmed’ that it’s indeed Rohan Joshi in the Bigg Boss 10 house! Well played guys

Rohan Joshi in the Big Boss house (Source: AIB) Rohan Joshi in the Big Boss house (Source: AIB)

If you follow Bigg Boss Season 10, then you might also know about this actor Rohan Mehra who is a contestant on the reality show. But recently, a lot of people on social media are confusing Rohan Mehra with All India Bakchod comedian Rohan Joshi. It was Joshi who was being tagged in the tweets full of love and hatred for Mehra because his blind fan following! (We’ll leave you to choose whose fan following that could be.)

Well, he tried to explain that he is NOT the Rohan they want to tag and he is not in the Big Boss house. “#BB10 who is Best Captain Vote Now @mojorojo @manveergurjarr @BiggBoss” wrote a user. “Don’t worry @mojorojo you were a great captain in Bigg Boss” wrote another.

Rohan tried hard. He really did.

But then he gave up and succumbed to his Twitter fate. “VOTE FOR ME PEOPLE”, “Anyway, what do I know. I’m still in the Bigg Boss house”, and “(Thanks for all the good wishes friends but can’t reply as we are not allowed to tweet while inside the Bigg Boss house),” read some of his tweets.

Well, AIB being AIB, has ‘officially confirmed’ that it’s indeed Rohan Joshi who’s in the Bigg Boss house and he is not a part of the comedy collective any more. “We regretfully would like to inform all our fans that yes, that Rohan on bigg boss is our beloved @mojorojo – who is no longer in AIB,” they tweeted.

We regretfully would like to inform all our fans that yes, that Rohan on bigg boss is our beloved @mojorojo – who is no longer in AIB. — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) January 16, 2017

There were also ‘photos of him’ in the house.

Some of you are asking if @mojorojo is in Bigg Boss. Here’s proof. pic.twitter.com/0gkGGTvPu9 — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) January 16, 2017

Luv u all d best pic.twitter.com/GWIQvghufn — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) January 16, 2017

Well, they played along with the whole stint. Don’t worry guys! He is obviously working on his next assignment. But guess what, there were those who almost believed it.

