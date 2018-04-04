AIADMK hunger strike: Pictures from party members’ ‘biryani/tomato rice lunch break’ go viral

AIADMK Hunger Strike: Many are hoping to know if they were having biryani or tomato rice. (Source: Twitter) AIADMK Hunger Strike: Many are hoping to know if they were having biryani or tomato rice. (Source: Twitter)

Members of the ruling AIADMK party in Tamil Nadu conducted a day-long hunger strike on Tuesday, protesting the Centre’s stand on the Cauvery river water dispute; but it was something else that caught the attention of people on social media. Even as news of Tamil Nadu’s chief minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Pannerselvam taking part in the strike being held in the state spread, pictures of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members at Vellore eating platefuls of rice (that a report by The News Minute seems to guess is either biryani or tomato rice) during their ‘lunch break’ have gone viral.

The strike was to protest against Centre taking time to form the Cauvery Water Management Board (CMB). “The hunger strike is to condemn the central government for not forming the CMB,” read a statement by the AIADMK. The Supreme Court had set April 9 as the hearing date for Tamil Nadu government’s petition seeking expedition in setting up the CMB. The Centre meanwhile has asked for a three-month extension to the February 16 order to ensure implementation.

Meanwhile, on the Internet, pictures of the “hunger strike” have been doing the rounds, with many hoping to know if the day’s special menu was biryani or tomato rice.

How was the chicken biryani?#AIADMKHungerStrike — Raavanan (@PirateRaavan) April 3, 2018

Blissful fasting crossed over in Madurai full enjoyment with overwhelming side dishes.Never have people seen such a fasting. maybe sponsored by central party.#AIADMKHungerStrike#IndiaBetraysTamilnadu — Pragatheeshwaran (@touchsouldeep) April 3, 2018

Hunger strike with lunch break: Did AIADMK cadre eat biriyani or tomato rice? | The News Minute

What a splendid circus our politicians are 😂😂😂😂 http://t.co/tmzqqo4cWU — Vivek Prabhu (@VivPrab) April 4, 2018

Such is their commitment for the cause: Hunger strike with lunch break: Did AIADMK cadre eat biriyani or tomato rice? | The News Minute http://t.co/OGKlzk7hhr — K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) April 3, 2018

So, now that you have seen the pictures, what do you think? Biryani or tomato rice?

