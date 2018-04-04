Presents Latest News

AIADMK hunger strike: Pictures from party members’ ‘biryani/tomato rice lunch break’ go viral

'The hunger strike is to condemn the central government for not forming the CMB,' read a statement by the AIADMK as pictures of party members devouring platefuls of rice during their 'lunch break' began doing rounds on the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 4, 2018 2:11:44 pm
AIADMK Hunger strike, aiadmk strike, aiadmk latest updates, aiadmk chicken biryani hunger strike, aiadmk chicken biryani tomato rice hunger strike, AIADMK eating during strike video viral, Indian Express, Indian Express News AIADMK Hunger Strike: Many are hoping to know if they were having biryani or tomato rice. (Source: Twitter)

Members of the ruling AIADMK party in Tamil Nadu conducted a day-long hunger strike on Tuesday, protesting the Centre’s stand on the Cauvery river water dispute; but it was something else that caught the attention of people on social media. Even as news of Tamil Nadu’s chief minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Pannerselvam taking part in the strike being held in the state spread, pictures of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members at Vellore eating platefuls of rice (that a report by The News Minute seems to guess is either biryani or tomato rice) during their ‘lunch break’ have gone viral.

The strike was to protest against Centre taking time to form the Cauvery Water Management Board (CMB). “The hunger strike is to condemn the central government for not forming the CMB,” read a statement by the AIADMK. The Supreme Court had set April 9 as the hearing date for Tamil Nadu government’s petition seeking expedition in setting up the CMB. The Centre meanwhile has asked for a three-month extension to the February 16 order to ensure implementation.

Meanwhile, on the Internet, pictures of the “hunger strike” have been doing the rounds, with many hoping to know if the day’s special menu was biryani or tomato rice.

Check out some of the responses here.

So, now that you have seen the pictures, what do you think? Biryani or tomato rice?

