Viral pics of agri minister Radha Mohan Singh urinating gets Twitterati LOL-ing with VIPee, Swachh Bharat jokes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been quite a vocal supporter of keeping India clean, and there is a lot of activities and campaigns around his initiative Swachh Bharat Abhigyan, which was started in 2014, with the objective of keeping the country clean. Though he has received quite a positive response, with people often going out of their way to keep their surroundings clean, it seems Modi is being let down by his own ministers.

Union agricultural minister Radha Mohan Singh was recently caught urinating in the open, flanked by security guards. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Twitter handle on Thursday shared pictures of the minister, which have since gone viral. The sarcastic text accompanying the images reads, “Amid tight security, the Union Minister of Agriculture gives the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a boost as he inaugurates an irrigation project in a drought-affected state.” Unsurprisingly, social media has been buzzing with opinions.

From asking the minister to be ‘peenalised’ to hailing him as the ‘true ambassador of Swachh Bharat Abhigyan’ and a ‘VIPee’, numerous opinions are floating on social media.

These are the pictures that were shared.

Here are some of the reactions.

BJP Minister Radhamohan laying foundation stone of #SwachhBharat Abhiyaan. pic.twitter.com/BumwTGwdZf — Jas Oberoi (@iJasOberoi) June 29, 2017

The puns there. So cleverly done.

Peenal action should be taken against Radha Mohan Singh — Ajith (@ajith27) June 29, 2017

It is rather sad.

Once @PMOIndia asked to, “Devote 100 hours every year towards the cause of cleanliness”. @RadhamohanBJP is devoting more it seems.

*Claps* http://t.co/v3xOmR9IfE — Walter Mitty (@IamGeorgy) June 29, 2017

Giving his ‘push’ to #SwachhBharatAbhiyan: Union agriculture min #RadhaMohanSingh urinating roadside amidst high security…. pic.twitter.com/F2zb4DYBUE — subhash pathak (@subhashpathak) June 29, 2017

This is hilarious and so on point.

Bhaiya nature call par rok nahi lga sakte, Emergency mein flight kahi bhi land karani padti.#RadhaMohanSingh — Abhishek keshri (@hostabhi) June 29, 2017

Even earlier this month, Radha Mohan Singh was in the news and for all the wrong reasons. In the midst of heightened farmer agitation in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur, the minister was in Motihari to attend a yoga camp led by Ramdev. When Singh was asked about the protesters who were killed in police firing, he completely avoided the question. Instead he told reporters, “Yoga kijiye” (practise yoga).

