Latest News

Zomato just had a security breach, and THIS is what Twitterati’s worried about

Zomato Security Breach: Mom — 'Beta see this is why I used to tell you. Ghar ka khana khao. It is the safest.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 18, 2017 5:15 pm
Zomato, Zomato breach, Zomato data stolen, Zomato security, Zomato app, zomato twitter reaction, zomato breach twitter reactions funny, indian express, indian express news Zomato’s Chief Technocrat Gunjan Patidar asserted that no credit card transactions or payment information has been leaked. (Source: File Photo)

Restaurant and food search aggregator Zomato revealed on May 18 in a blog post that about 17 million user records from its database were stolen. The news comes at the heels of WannaCry, a malicious computer software, invading the personal data of people and organisations worldwide. Although Zomato’s Chief Technocrat Gunjan Patidar asserted that no credit card transactions or payment information has been leaked, the food ordering service logged out the affected users and changed their passwords as a form of precaution. People on Twitter, however, known to often find light of serious issues at hand, did not surprise this time either. But it is mostly their worries that have left the others in splits!

ALSO READ | Zomato reports massive data breach, 17 million accounts affected

Check out some of their tweets here.

ALSO READ | KRK claims twitter account hacked after string of abusive posts; are Salman Khan fans to blame?

Although this highlights a major security breach on the Internet, people’s (obviously hilarious) concerns have varied from “Now the world will know how much butter chicken I have, “hackers will also come to know that I eat Noodles with Palak paneer,” to “Now the government will know who is ordering beef at home.”

If you thought the jokes stopped at that, you are mistaken. Of course, there were funny jibes on how mothers would come to know now how many times their children eat “baahar ka khaana” in a week.

What was your reaction after the Zomato security breach? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 18: Latest News