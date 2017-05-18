Zomato just had a security breach, and THIS is what Twitterati’s worried about

Zomato’s Chief Technocrat Gunjan Patidar asserted that no credit card transactions or payment information has been leaked. (Source: File Photo) Zomato’s Chief Technocrat Gunjan Patidar asserted that no credit card transactions or payment information has been leaked. (Source: File Photo)

Restaurant and food search aggregator Zomato revealed on May 18 in a blog post that about 17 million user records from its database were stolen. The news comes at the heels of WannaCry, a malicious computer software, invading the personal data of people and organisations worldwide. Although Zomato’s Chief Technocrat Gunjan Patidar asserted that no credit card transactions or payment information has been leaked, the food ordering service logged out the affected users and changed their passwords as a form of precaution. People on Twitter, however, known to often find light of serious issues at hand, did not surprise this time either. But it is mostly their worries that have left the others in splits!

Check out some of their tweets here.

~17 million user records stolen from #Zomato database. Mom: “Beta see this is why I used to tell you. Ghar ka khana khao. It is the safest” — Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) May 18, 2017

Zomato hacked….

Apart from my personal details, hackers will also come to know that I eat Noodles with Palak paneer. — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) May 18, 2017

I guess #Zomato hacking is ethical & nationalist, plz share data with GauRakshaks, to zero down on who ordered beef online?? #DigitalIndia — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) May 18, 2017

Hackers must be foodie, and they are just hungry ??, so instead of ordering they hacked it..Free meine order kiya #Zomato — Yogesh Guleria (@yogeshgul99) May 18, 2017

Zomato data leaked? Now the world will know how much butter chicken I eat. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 18, 2017

#Zomato data hacked. Now moms all over will know how many times a week their children eat bahar ka khaana in a week ! pic.twitter.com/OqVr1D7wAj — FunnyThings Moms Say (@IndianMomthings) May 18, 2017

Bad to hear zomatos 17 million accounts got hacked #Zomato users I guess you #WannaCry — Abhishek Ghaitade (@acghaitade) May 18, 2017

Zomato got hacked and data of 17 million users stolen? Now the government will know who’s ordering beef at home. — ?? (@sinpulsive) May 18, 2017

Although this highlights a major security breach on the Internet, people’s (obviously hilarious) concerns have varied from “Now the world will know how much butter chicken I have, “hackers will also come to know that I eat Noodles with Palak paneer,” to “Now the government will know who is ordering beef at home.”

If you thought the jokes stopped at that, you are mistaken. Of course, there were funny jibes on how mothers would come to know now how many times their children eat “baahar ka khaana” in a week.

What was your reaction after the Zomato security breach? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

