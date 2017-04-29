Latest News

After Vinod Khanna’s death, Twitterati mix-up names and mourn Vinod Kambli

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli was tagged in posts to pay tribute to the late veteran actor Vinod Khanna.

Confusion! Confusion! Confusion! Looks like a funny trend of mixing-up names has erupted on Twitter. These days, trolls are having the time of their life by tagging innocent celebs and famous brands whose name rhymes or is similar to the person or organisation in news.

It all started when Snapdeal was trolled in place of Snapchat. And soon after, Sonu Sood was targeted in place of Sonu Nigam during the azaan row. Things took an awkward turn when Anil Kumble tagged the wrong Sagarika while congratulating cricketer Zaheer Khan‘s fiancee. Instead of Sagarika Ghatge, he picked journalist Sagarika Ghose’s Twitter handle.

The ill-omen has struck again, and this time around it’s way more serious. Former cricketer Vinod Kambli was tagged in posts to pay tribute to the late veteran actor Vinod Khanna. Quite understandably, repeated tweets mourning his death vexed Kambli and he blocked a few people. However, the fiasco didn’t end there. When he couldn’t take it any more, the 45-year-old lost his cool and expressed his displeasure on Twitter.

Read his tweets here.

Well, we don’t blame him for his angst or displeasure because the tweets started flying endlessly one after another in his name. Sample some tweets here.

Sigh!

