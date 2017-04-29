After Vinod Khanna’s death, Twitterati mix-up names and mourn Vinod Kambli

Not Vinod Kambli, it’s Vinod Khanna! (Source: File Photo) Not Vinod Kambli, it’s Vinod Khanna! (Source: File Photo)

Confusion! Confusion! Confusion! Looks like a funny trend of mixing-up names has erupted on Twitter. These days, trolls are having the time of their life by tagging innocent celebs and famous brands whose name rhymes or is similar to the person or organisation in news.

It all started when Snapdeal was trolled in place of Snapchat. And soon after, Sonu Sood was targeted in place of Sonu Nigam during the azaan row. Things took an awkward turn when Anil Kumble tagged the wrong Sagarika while congratulating cricketer Zaheer Khan‘s fiancee. Instead of Sagarika Ghatge, he picked journalist Sagarika Ghose’s Twitter handle.

ALSO READ | Vinod Khanna tribute: Twitterati share favourite photos of the veteran actor

The ill-omen has struck again, and this time around it’s way more serious. Former cricketer Vinod Kambli was tagged in posts to pay tribute to the late veteran actor Vinod Khanna. Quite understandably, repeated tweets mourning his death vexed Kambli and he blocked a few people. However, the fiasco didn’t end there. When he couldn’t take it any more, the 45-year-old lost his cool and expressed his displeasure on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Vinod Khanna dead: Fans, friends and film buffs mourn the heartthrob’s demise

Read his tweets here.

@TweetErrant.Shame on you people n who so ever have tweeted about Vinod khanna’s death n tagged my name in their tweets.Have some. continue — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 27, 2017

@TweetErrant .respect for vinod khanna.A versatile Actor and who so ever had tweeted abt me.God will surely punished you. — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 27, 2017

Well, we don’t blame him for his angst or displeasure because the tweets started flying endlessly one after another in his name. Sample some tweets here.

Sad that @vinodkambli349 is no more! :( — Srijan Agarwal (@Srijancse) April 28, 2017

So sad to hear about the death of @vinodkambli349 ji. What a great footballer he was.His bald head was brighter than my future #VinodKhanna — Kal-IM (@___kalim___) April 27, 2017

.@vinodkambli349 sorry i tagged wrong vinod by mistake. i am really sorry guys for the hurts. — Chikoo (@TweetErrant) April 27, 2017

@Winkerbell_ i just tagged vinod kambli instead of vinod khanna by mistake. and he got angry and tweeted something and blocked me. 😭😭😭 — Chikoo (@TweetErrant) April 27, 2017

Sigh!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd