After Snapdeal gets trolled for Snapchat, Sonu Sood gets trolled because of Sonu Nigam

The virtual world can be a pretty confusing place, and mistaken identities have often led to a scenario that would give Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors a run for its script. Though sometimes it has also left everyone in splits, no one likes it if you receive flak. Just yesterday, to protest against Snapchat CEO’s alleged ‘poor India’ remark, many uninstalled and slammed Snapdeal! And a similar incident happened today when many Twitter users got confused between two celebrities — singer Sonu Nigam and actor Sonu Sood.

Nigam, on Monday, got into a controversy after he expressed his displeasure waking up to Azaan calls. The singer termed it as “forced religiousness” and asked when will such acts stop in India. He further said he was against any person who doesn’t follow a religion being ‘woken up by temple and gurudwara’s electricity use’ and called it “gundagardi”, or hooliganism.

Twitterati were not at all happy with his remarks and slammed him for this views. But somehow in all the uproar, his namesake Sonu Sood too was dragged in. Many users got confused which Sonu had made the remark and tagged the actor instead of the singer, taking jibes at him. Few users also called for boycotting Sood’s films. Keeping in mind the Snapchat and Snapdeal confusion, many users had already predicted the goof-up.

No one is allowed to disrespect my religion, not gonna watch his movies anymore. #boycottsonu pic.twitter.com/pMib9SzMbc — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 17, 2017

We are very “clear” in our intentions not to watch your movies any WHERE. It’s a silent “protest” against FOUL-MOUTHS. #boycottsonu pic.twitter.com/lE6VBqGrgv — uday (@udaytwitt55) April 17, 2017

After series of such hateful and negative comments, Sood wrote on Twitter and asked what exactly was going on. Confused with the sudden resentment the Dabangg actor wrote, “I am still wondering WHO said WHAT n to WHOM 🤔🤔 n WHO’S asking me to find out WHAT happened WHERE 🤔🤔🤔”

I am still wondering WHO said WHAT n to WHOM 🤔🤔 n WHO’S asking me to find out WHAT happened WHERE 🤔🤔🤔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 17, 2017

Many users took note of the confusion and also posted some funny memes and had hilarious reactions to the repetitive case of mistaken identities.

Uninstalling @SonuSood because I’m offended by what the @snapdeal CEO said about Spain. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 17, 2017

@SonuSood You are snapdeal in snapchat world😝 — Rishika Rao (@aadiivaasii) April 17, 2017

After sonu nigam’s tweet Sonu sood be like pic.twitter.com/5WkcvZTS4a — Shobu (@Lakadbhagha) April 17, 2017

When people tag sonu sood instead of sonu nigam !! pic.twitter.com/HQKyZBcIhN — Harshit’astic (@b2harshitb2) April 17, 2017

@SonuSood U got snapped 😂 — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) April 17, 2017

@SonuSood 😹😹😹😹

You can be the next brand ambassador of @snapdeal 😹😹😹😹 — _____प्रियांश_____🌐 (@priyansh2106) April 17, 2017

@SonuSood Tweets by Sonu Nigam on Azaan prayers on loudspeaker. And some retards giving lessons SOOD SAMET.. — Indu Sarabhai (@Naarad_Munii_) April 17, 2017

Meanwhile, after Snapdeal / Snapchat confusion, this guy is not taking any chances of being Sonu Nigam pic.twitter.com/9nfYU9iHIV — cantstandya (@hangmenow_) April 17, 2017

