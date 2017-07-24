Latest News
To grab BMC’s attention, Twitterati get creative with Mumbai’s potholes after RJ Malishka and José Covaco’s videos go viral

After Malishka Mendosa's, VJ José Covaco's and RJ Raunac's videos went viral, Twitter users took a leaf out of their books and took to social media to push BMC to do something about the dangerous condition of roads.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 24, 2017 6:10 pm
BMC potholes, mumbai potholes, shiv sena bmc malishka mendosa, bmc vj jose covaco, vj jose potholes video, potholes twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news “My beloved city.” (Source: File Photo)
For Mumbaikars, monsoons have ceased to be the time to head to the Marina beach and sit under an umbrella with a ‘loved one’. It has now given rise to a hazardous civic menace — potholes. People in the city are having a tough time stepping out thanks to the heavy rains and the badly constructed roads, not to forget the potholes. While Internet users were trying their best to bring this to the notice of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it was RJ Malishka Mendosa’s satirical video (see below) addressing the municipal body that sent a ripple across social media. Soon after, the likes of VJ José Covaco and RJ Raunac joined in, because more than the complaints, a funny or satirical take seemed to generate more attention. It seems Twitter users have now taken a leaf out of their books and are taking to social media to push BMC to do something about the dangerous condition of roads.

Check out some of the tweets here.

Even Shiv Sena has a version

After Mendonsa’s video went viral and generated laughs on Twitter, a Shiv Sena youth leader urged the BMC to sue Menoda for defaming the civic body. The BMC then asked the RJ to pay a fine and even slapped a notice on her for a mosquito-breeding spot found at her home in Bandra.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, watch Mendosa’s ‘Sonu Tuza Mazyavar Bharosa Nai Kai – Pothole Mix’, here.

Watch RJ Raunaq’s version of the Sonu song, here. 

Missed out on what José Covaco had to  say about the Mumbai potholes? Watch the video here.

  1. A
    Avinash
    Jul 24, 2017 at 7:22 pm
    I guess , it is wise to spend on roads than spending money and time over statues.
    Reply
  2. I
    Iftekkhar Ahmed
    Jul 24, 2017 at 6:59 pm
    BMC have time to Create a Video for Malishka but they dont have time to their own JOB Properly ,This Issue will not be resolved unless they take it seriously .
    Reply
