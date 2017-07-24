To grab BMC’s attention, Twitterati get creative with Mumbai’s potholes after RJ Malishka and José Covaco’s videos go viral

“My beloved city.” (Source: File Photo) “My beloved city.” (Source: File Photo)

For Mumbaikars, monsoons have ceased to be the time to head to the Marina beach and sit under an umbrella with a ‘loved one’. It has now given rise to a hazardous civic menace — potholes. People in the city are having a tough time stepping out thanks to the heavy rains and the badly constructed roads, not to forget the potholes. While Internet users were trying their best to bring this to the notice of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it was RJ Malishka Mendosa’s satirical video (see below) addressing the municipal body that sent a ripple across social media. Soon after, the likes of VJ José Covaco and RJ Raunac joined in, because more than the complaints, a funny or satirical take seemed to generate more attention. It seems Twitter users have now taken a leaf out of their books and are taking to social media to push BMC to do something about the dangerous condition of roads.

Check out some of the tweets here.

If you complain about potholes, BMC will sue you for mosquitoes. So start complaining about mosquitoes, they may find potholes to sue you. — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) July 22, 2017

Wonderful display of potholes on Kherwadi flyover WEH n/b slowing down traffic. Thanks @MCGM_BMC — P r /\ T | k (@superselector5) July 18, 2017

Only if the BMC had channeled their anger to fix the potholes rather than harassing her ????#MumbaiWithMalishka — ujju (@urjitaudeshi) July 21, 2017

What Dissolves fastest in Water, It’s not Salt, Sugar or Aspirin but TAR used by Municipal Corp / PWD Dept 2 build roads in India #Potholes pic.twitter.com/opKXyXSnqC — LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA (@Lokhandwala_Bom) July 24, 2017

India has reached Mars but residents still deprived of better road connectivity #Potholes#MONSOON — vikash sharma (@Vikash_Sharmaa) July 24, 2017

If mumbai were to hold NASCAR, It wouldn’t b to c who wins, it wld’ve been to c who survived! #mumbaipotholes @rjmalishkaa #SupportMalishka — Pratik Prajapati (@Pratz_Z) July 24, 2017

Even Shiv Sena has a version

LOL, even Shiv Sena created their version! pic.twitter.com/0ibrcNyV6f — Raunak (@MeraHandle) July 19, 2017

After Mendonsa’s video went viral and generated laughs on Twitter, a Shiv Sena youth leader urged the BMC to sue Menoda for defaming the civic body. The BMC then asked the RJ to pay a fine and even slapped a notice on her for a mosquito-breeding spot found at her home in Bandra.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, watch Mendosa’s ‘Sonu Tuza Mazyavar Bharosa Nai Kai – Pothole Mix’, here.

Watch RJ Raunaq’s version of the Sonu song, here.

Missed out on what José Covaco had to say about the Mumbai potholes? Watch the video here.

I checked on a few areas near Bandra myself. Shame on these Mumbai citizens constantly blaming our authorities for things like potholes. pic.twitter.com/RuidDTO4Lo — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) July 21, 2017

