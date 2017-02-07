After PM Narendra Modi’s ‘dharti maa’ remark, Twitterati comes up with hilarious versions

Twitterati decided to give scientific facts a PM Modi spin after his ‘dharti maa’ remark. (Source: PTI) Twitterati decided to give scientific facts a PM Modi spin after his ‘dharti maa’ remark. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went all guns blazing as he addressed Parliament on February 7. Amidst vehemently justifying the demonetisation of higher value currency notes, the PM also took jibes at Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav’s SCAM with a timely ‘earthquake’ remark. He said “Bhukamp aa hi gaya, koi to kaaran hoga, dharti maa rooth gayi hongi (the earthquake occurred because mother earth mustn’t be happy about something)”. He later went on to say that when someone sees ‘seva’ or any positive virtue in the word ‘SCAM’ then mother earth would definitely become upset. Tweeple, meanwhile, were left in splits after Modi’s ‘dharti maa’ comment and took to town coming up with their own ‘dharti maa tweets’.

They decided to go the Modi way and give scientific facts a different touch. From explaining high tide and low tide, floods and even laws of gravity — Twitter users gave a Modi spin to everything. Moreover, people have also deduced that Modi’s comment is a response to the Congress vice-president’s ‘earthquake’ remark following demonetisation.

Sample some of the Twitter reactions 'dharti maa' brought about, here.

•Volcanic Eruption• Modi: Lagta hai dharti maa ko acidity hui hogi. ?? — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 7, 2017

Dharti maa Ruth gayi hai…modi ji Dharti maa Ko manate hue…@RoflGandhi_ @sajjadahmedk pic.twitter.com/CeDtG9nIbM — Mr 787 (@striker787) February 7, 2017

Suddenly Rahul Gandhi is appearing smart…. http://t.co/fQIUyTndOw — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 7, 2017

@HaddHaiYaar normal man : pothole on road Modi : dharti maa ko pimple huaa hai … — AnupAm PaNDey (@honey02121985) February 7, 2017

Waiting for Arvind Kejriwal to declare Dharti Maa is angry because of demonetisation and Modi must resign. pic.twitter.com/rzvZLpHxTo — Gautam (@gautamverma23) February 7, 2017

Dharti maa gussa ho jayengi ? http://t.co/723xiKPF5c — Ali (@authentikAli) February 7, 2017

Why @narendramodi went to the roof for a smoke?

Neeche Dharti Maa dekh leti na, Daant padta tab .. — Shuvankar Mukherjee (@shuvankr) February 7, 2017

Newton- apple kyun gira

Modi – dharti maa ko bhook lagi thi,karwachauth ka vrat rakha tha subah se na. — Redjohn. (@WhiskeeyRiver) February 7, 2017

Flood Occurs. Normal Man : Oh Shit, lets get out of here.

Modi : Dharti Maa Ko Rona Aa Raha Hai — Birbal (@InspireBirbal) February 7, 2017

Ye High Tide, Low Tide kyun hota hain?

Jab Dharti Maa Balti mein paani bharti hain : High Tide

Modi ko usi paani se Dho deti hain: Low Tide — Shuvankar Mukherjee (@shuvankr) February 7, 2017

