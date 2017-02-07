Trending News

After PM Narendra Modi’s ‘dharti maa’ remark, Twitterati comes up with hilarious versions

PM Modi said that when someone sees ‘seva’ or any positive virtue in the word ‘SCAM’ then mother earth would definitely be upset.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 7, 2017 5:13 pm
narendra modi, modi, modi dharti mata, modi speech, modi parliament speech, modi lok sabha speech today, modi dharti mata dialogue, modi dharti mata remark, modi earthquake remark, indian express, indian express news Twitterati decided to give scientific facts a PM Modi spin after his ‘dharti maa’ remark. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went all guns blazing as he addressed Parliament on February 7. Amidst vehemently justifying the demonetisation of higher value currency notes, the PM also took jibes at Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav’s SCAM with a timely ‘earthquake’ remark. He said “Bhukamp aa hi gaya, koi to kaaran hoga, dharti maa rooth gayi hongi (the earthquake occurred because mother earth mustn’t be happy about something)”. He later went on to say that when someone sees ‘seva’ or any positive virtue in the word ‘SCAM’ then mother earth would definitely become upset. Tweeple, meanwhile, were left in splits after Modi’s ‘dharti maa’ comment and took to town coming up with their own ‘dharti maa tweets’.

ALSO READ | After Akhilesh Yadav and Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi’s SCAM acronym has Twitterati in splits

They decided to go the Modi way and give scientific facts a different touch. From explaining high tide and low tide, floods and even laws of gravity — Twitter users gave a Modi spin to everything. Moreover, people have also deduced that Modi’s comment is a response to the Congress vice-president’s ‘earthquake’ remark following demonetisation.

See what else is going viral, here

Sample some of the Twitter reactions ‘dharti maa’ brought about, here.

 

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 07: Latest News