After Modi sent his ‘Shiva stole’ to a woman, Twitterati’s bizarre requests to the PM are cracking up the Internet

With Modi’s ready home delivery of the stole to Shilpi Tewari, others on the micro-blogging site decided to ask other ‘things’ from the PM. (Source: Reuters) With Modi’s ready home delivery of the stole to Shilpi Tewari, others on the micro-blogging site decided to ask other ‘things’ from the PM. (Source: Reuters)

Remember how a Twitter user, fascinated by prime minister Narendra Modi’s Shiva-printed stole, got it the very next day, complete with Modi’s sign on a print-out of her tweet? Well yes, ministers in India — from PM Modi, to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to Union railways minister Suresh Prabhu — have often proven to be quite accessible on digital media. Now with this home delivery of the stole to Shilpi Tewari, others on the micro-blogging site have decided to ask other ‘things’ from the PM.

ALSO READ | She wanted Narendra Modi’s ‘Shiva stole’ and tweeted about it; what happened next surprised many

Their requests would remind of the ones that has often come the way of Swaraj and Prabhu. While a Twitter user once asked Swaraj if she could get his refrigerator repaired, the railways minister got a bizarre request from a passenger asking for diapers for his toddler. Now, there are people tweeting to the PM asking for what seems like anything that the leader has laid his hands on — from his cool headgears and turbans to bikes, rifles and even Salman Khan!

Sample some of the bizarre tweets here.

PM @narendramodi, I want your chair. Worth a shot eh? http://t.co/559RtfUcrt — Sandeep Kadian (@GappistanRadio) February 25, 2017

Well, although it’s practically impossible to get Salman Khan, it seems people have high hopes pinned on the PM’s recent unprecedented act of kindness. What if, when you wake up tomorrow and find a parcel on the doorsteps with the Bollywood star in it and the PM’s sign on your tweet’s printout!?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd