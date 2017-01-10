After Meryl Streep’s brilliant speech, people on social media want her to teach Bollywood celebs to speak up

Meryl Streep’s speech was lauded by many Meryl Streep’s speech was lauded by many

“Take your broken heart, make it into art,” was one quote that became Facebook status and tweet post for many because Hollywood actor Meryl Streep made the statement in her iconic speech at the 74th Golden Globes Awards wherein she won the lifetime achievement award. In her speech, she attacked president-elect Donald Trump without even naming him.

She said: “But there was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

Her speech was appreciated and lauded by millions of people on social media who saw it as a ray of light. “#MerylStreep speech first sign of hope that people aren’t going to be cowards. She made a moral argument re standing up together,” wrote Sarah Reese Jones.

While what Streep said resonated with many in India, people posted that her speech should be a lesson for Indian celebrities to not bow down to the pressure and take a stand for themsleves.

We all remember how Maharashtra Navnirman Sena didn’t allow the smooth release of Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ because it had Pakistani actor Fawad Khan acting in it. It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan went to meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray to discuss the release of his next release ‘Raees’ because it stars Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

Here’s what people have to say.

Bollywood:

What a stance by #MerylStreep, against power.

Now let’s resume giving awards to cliche tripe because power trumps good movies. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 9, 2017

LOLing hard at all the Bollywood people who will say WHOA RESPECT MERYL STREEP, but won’t speak up against Raj Thackeray here. — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 9, 2017

Will some Bollywood celebrity stalwarts kindly express their sincere protest on #Chattisgarh molestation/ rape-victims,please? #MerylStreep — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) January 9, 2017

Don’t think anyone in Bollywood has either the audacity or moral authority to do a Meryl Streep. (apart from a handful who already talk) — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) January 9, 2017

“Take your broken heart, make it into an art” Viva hollywood 👏 #MerylStreep Copy THIS bollywood http://t.co/vuI63YbYaL — Pyaar Se Mario (@SquareGas) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep just set an example that bollywood will take a minimum of a century to follow I guess! #GoldenGlobes — Shakthi (@v_shakthi) January 9, 2017

But then a couple of people raised a valid point highlighting the times when actors in Bollywood spoke against the establishment and received flak.

Why Bollywood can’t do what Meryl Streep did?

Neha Dhupia had Tweeted about bad roads

Rishi Kapoor had tweeted about Gandhis.

This happened pic.twitter.com/QFQYtWKQ7W — Joy (@Joydas) January 9, 2017

“Why don’t bollywood speak up like Meryl Streep?” *Anupam Kher speaks up* “Shut up you Sanghi Bigot!” — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 9, 2017

To those asking why no Bollywood actor can ever give a speech like Meryl Streep, remember what we did with Aamir Khan? #Okthanxbye — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) January 9, 2017

