Priya Prakash Varrier, aka ‘wiking girl’, has more followers than Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram

Unless you have been living under a rock without your phone, then missing out on Priya Prakash Varrier and her now ubiquitous wink would have been impossible. Ever since the Malayalam actress’ expressive wink exchange from her song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the upcoming film Oru Adaar Love took over Valentine’s Week, she’s been everywhere. So much so, that the young actress awaiting her debut has amassed around 4.5 million followers on Instagram, on last check. That’s more than Facebook founder and now Instagram owner Mark Zuckerberg.

While Varrier currently has 4.5 million followers, Zuckerberg has merely 4 million followers on the platform. With just 91 posts, the young actor has gained quite a stardom in such small time span. However, the tech geek is not just the only celebrity whom she has ‘killed’ with her wink. National Award winner and actor Malayalam star Mohanlal, who has 714k followers on Instagram, has also been left far behind.

While this is a far cry from Bollywood actors such as Sonam Kapoor (11.5 million), Katrina Kaif (8.3 million) and Priyanka Chopra (21.6 million), the rate at which Varrier has been climbing the followers chart on social media has been astounding. Stars of Malayalam cinema, Trisha Krishnan just 1.5 million followers and heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan 1.9 million. Although, according to reports, Varrier and her family are still coming to terms with this sudden stardom, it would be interesting to see what this stardom gives to the newcomer and how it helps her to build a successful career in the film industry. Meanwhile, the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi has garnered over 37 million views on YouTube. And Netizens across the globe are crushing over the young girl’s priceless expressions and winks.

