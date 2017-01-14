After Khadi Udyog’s calendar, these posters of PM Narendra Modi replacing Mahatma Gandhi are going viral

Posters replacing Mahatma Gandhi with Modi go viral/ (Source: Filtercopy) Posters replacing Mahatma Gandhi with Modi go viral/ (Source: Filtercopy)

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘ejected’ Mahatma Gandhi in Khadi Udyog’s 2017 wall calendar and table diary which created a furore on social media. Many suggested that it sends a message of changing narratives and power play. In fact, employees of Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) were taken by surprise after seeing the change and were disappointed.

“We are pained at this systematic easing out of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas, philosophy and ideals by the government. Last year, the first attempt was made by including the PM’s photos in the calendar,” said a senior KVIC staffer.

Also, Haryana Minister Anil Vij said Modi was a better brand than Gandhi and made derogatory remarks about the latter. “It’s good that Modi’s photo replaced that of Gandhi’s in the calendar. Modi is a better brand name. Gandhi’s name is such that from the day his photo started appearing on currency notes, the note has devalued,” he told ANI though he took his statement back later.

However, after his comment, #ModifiedHistory and #MahatmaGandhi were trending on Twitter. Media platforms Arré and Filtercopy came up with their own versions of posters in which Modi replaces Gandhi taking a dig at the current situation.

Check out the posters here.

