After Game of Thrones, Bengaluru Police makes a Narcos reference to ‘Say No To Drugs’ and people are lovin’ it

Bengaluru Police has from time to time lived up to their reputation of being absolutely savage on social media. The team that handles the department’s social media has, more often than not, resorted to witty jibes and funny puns and even used pop culture references to drive home important social messages. While last time they decided that nothing better than Game of Thrones could warn pedestrians of not becoming jaywalkers, this time they have made a Narcos reference and people are loving it!

Roses are red

Violets are blue,

Heard you’re selling drugs,

We’ll come visit you. pic.twitter.com/z5DIsngG7B — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) May 18, 2017

With the caption ‘Roses are red, Violets are blue, Heard you’re selling drugs, We’ll come visit you’ for a morose looking Pablo Escobar from Narcos, Bengaluru Police’s social media team has definitely got their game face on. While there is definitely no dearth in the number of warnings and safety measures that are issued by officials, people have clearly taken a liking towards their posts.

Here is how people reacted to their hilarious ‘Say No To Drugs’ warning

@BlrCityPolice Very cool you guys are 👏 — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) May 18, 2017

@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr haha , ultimate ROFL. what a punch from Narcos . Whoever running your twitter account , has cool sense of English serials . — Vijay Sriram Iyengar (@Sriram_sv) May 18, 2017

@BlrCityPolice Blinder again!!! who handle this account give him a award…. simple and epic. Gr8 going. — susheel vyas (@im_svyas) May 18, 2017

Before this, it is Bengaluru Police’s Game of Thrones’ references that won hearts of the people on the Internet. Before the social media team thought it would be cool to compare jaywalkers to white walkers in the epic fantasy-drama, they took hilarious jibes on Jon Snow “who knows nothing” but still wears a helmet because he understands the importance of road safety!

Isn’t this cool or what!

