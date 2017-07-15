Latest News

After FIR on AIB’s meme for PM Modi, Twitterati bombard Mumbai Police with sarcastic tweets

After AIB deleted PM Modi's meme with the Snapchat dog filter, Twitterati came together to stand up against the FIR lodged against the comedy group. Celebrities such as Vishal Dadlani and Vir Das also raised their voice on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 15, 2017 8:05 pm
aib, aib modi meme, narendra modi, pm modi dog meme, pm modi dog snapchat filter, aib modi meme fir, fir aib, all india bakchod fir, indian express, indian express news FIR for a Snapchat filter? Oops! (Source: Twitter)
It was supposed to be just another amusing post for AIB when they shared a funny meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but things went haywire when an FIR was filed against the comedy group. The meme in question, was a picture of PM Modi with Snapchat’s dog filter along with a photo of his lookalike staring into his phone. Posted with the hashtag ‘wanderlust’, apparently the post was trying to take a dig at the Prime Minister for his foreign visits.

Strangely enough, the post rubbed a few bhakts the wrong way. And if that wasn’t enough, a debate sparked on social media with the co-founder Tanmay Bhat tweeting out his thoughts after being hit by a barrage of trolls on Twitter.

Not only did people take offence, they put pressure on Mumbai police to file an FIR against the group for hurting sentiments and to delete the post.

By Thursday evening, the post was taken down. Bhatt later tweeted: “PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don’t care what you think.”

No sooner had he tweeted this, Twitterati came together to stand up against the FIR lodged for a simple Snapchat filter on Facebook. Amongst them, a lot of celebrities also raised their voice. Music composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “Rape? No action. Murder? No action. Cow-terrorism? No action. Snapchat!??? Immediate FIR! Gotta love India’s kanoon-vyavastha.” Comedian-actor Vir Das wrote: “Sigh! I promise you Modi will not be upset by an internet meme. He’s busy. He’s Prime minister of India, not president of America.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “How can adding a Snapchat filter result in police complaint is mind boggling. Next, FIR on photoshopping any image?”

Here are some reactions of people on Twitter that you must read.

What are your thoughts on the FIR filed for the meme? Tell us in the comments below.

  1. N
    Navsari India
    Jul 15, 2017 at 9:18 pm
    I don't know how to react !A lady tweets Gujarat riots photo projecting it as of Bengal .Truth surfaces out but the shameless don't delete the tweet!No outrage but applauding! Tanmay tweets humor and he slapped FIR immediately!He has to bend before the extremits mob and he deletes the tweet !You can not term India as intolerant country otherwise...
    Reply
  2. R
    Rr
    Jul 15, 2017 at 9:12 pm
    Freedom of speech? Feku is no god .he s just a human . A lot of people make fun of Manmohan Singh and forgot all the maryada while disrespecting ,abusing Sonia Gandhi and other politicians ,no one complained
    Reply
