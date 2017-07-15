After FIR on AIB’s meme for PM Modi, Twitterati bombard Mumbai Police with sarcastic tweets

FIR for a Snapchat filter? Oops! (Source: Twitter) FIR for a Snapchat filter? Oops! (Source: Twitter)

It was supposed to be just another amusing post for AIB when they shared a funny meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but things went haywire when an FIR was filed against the comedy group. The meme in question, was a picture of PM Modi with Snapchat’s dog filter along with a photo of his lookalike staring into his phone. Posted with the hashtag ‘wanderlust’, apparently the post was trying to take a dig at the Prime Minister for his foreign visits.

Strangely enough, the post rubbed a few bhakts the wrong way. And if that wasn’t enough, a debate sparked on social media with the co-founder Tanmay Bhat tweeting out his thoughts after being hit by a barrage of trolls on Twitter.

Congress leaders and BJP trolls both getting mad over a goddamn silly snapchat filter meme smh — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017

You actually hold some responsibility. Waking up in the morning and trying to shame some comedians for deleting a meme. Ispe utar gaye ho. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017

With fame and power, comes great responsibility. As a comedian, u must know difference between joke, insult and hurting sentiments. — StarDustFarmPoGo©️🔱 (@StarDustFarmPG) July 13, 2017

Not only did people take offence, they put pressure on Mumbai police to file an FIR against the group for hurting sentiments and to delete the post.

Thank you for bringing this to our notice.We are forwarding this to the cyber police station. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 12, 2017

By Thursday evening, the post was taken down. Bhatt later tweeted: “PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don’t care what you think.”

PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don’t care what you think. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017

No sooner had he tweeted this, Twitterati came together to stand up against the FIR lodged for a simple Snapchat filter on Facebook. Amongst them, a lot of celebrities also raised their voice. Music composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “Rape? No action. Murder? No action. Cow-terrorism? No action. Snapchat!??? Immediate FIR! Gotta love India’s kanoon-vyavastha.” Comedian-actor Vir Das wrote: “Sigh! I promise you Modi will not be upset by an internet meme. He’s busy. He’s Prime minister of India, not president of America.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “How can adding a Snapchat filter result in police complaint is mind boggling. Next, FIR on photoshopping any image?”

Here are some reactions of people on Twitter that you must read.

Rape? No action. Murder? No action. Cow-terrorism? No action. Snapchat!??? Immediate FIR! Gotta love India’s kanoon-vyavastha. http://t.co/Htw0A4Dbxg — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 14, 2017

Sigh! I promise you Modi will not be upset by an internet meme. He’s busy. He’s Prime minister of India, not president of America. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 14, 2017

I think if AIB would have used cow filter instead of dog filter, the meme would have been worshipped all over India. — Sheen (@SuchAMisfit) July 14, 2017

How can adding a Snapchat filter result in police complaint is mind boggling. Next, FIR on photoshopping any image? — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) July 14, 2017

FIR for using snapchat dog filter on PM.

FIR for using snapchat dog filter.

FIR for using snapchat.

FIR for using.

FIR. — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) July 14, 2017

Nobody gave a shit when someone put a Snapchat filter on the CM of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/pvBASZjOOU — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) July 13, 2017

What are your thoughts on the FIR filed for the meme? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd