After cow, donkey gets admit card to write exam in Jammu and Kashmir

How would you react if you saw a donkey appearing for an exam along with you? No, it’s not a joke. One such incident is actually going viral in the online space. Two years after a cow was issued an admit card to write an examination in Jammu and Kashmir, a hall ticket has apparently been issued to a donkey to appear for a recruitment test for naib tehsildars.

A prankster seems to have got an “admit card” issued by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board in the name of ‘Kachur Khar’ (brown donkey) to write the paper scheduled for Sunday. A photograph of the “admit card” is being widely circulated on Twitter and Facebook. The admit card has the animal’s photograph on it.

Social media users were having a field day over the apparent lapse by the authorities. One Twitter user lamented the waste of resources the prankster had to indulge in to get the admit card. “It is ridiculous to get a system generated card in the name of donkey and then make it a news. It only shows how much extra time we have for wastage. Grow up,” the user wrote.

Check out some reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

Ridiculous 😂 J&KSSB has issued Admit Card to a “Donkey” for the Exam of Naib Tehsildar pic.twitter.com/6nBp6FoVmT — Akash Sharma (@AkashPrime1) April 26, 2018

Year 2018, a hard working Blonde Donkey finally gets admit card for appearing in Naib Tehsildar exam. Issued by JKSSB.

Previously, a blonde Cow had been issued an admit card but it didn’t show up on exam day . Lets hope, the Blonde Donkey shows up.. pic.twitter.com/Jg3U8fhIu5 — Rouf Sadiq Tantray (@rouftantrays) April 26, 2018

Two years after a cow was issued an admit card to write an examination in Jammu and Kashmir, a hall ticket has apparently been issued to a donkey to appear for a recruitment test for naib tehsildars#IndiaSpeaks — Waldemarr Whosane (@HRH162) April 27, 2018

After Cow, a donkey issued an admit card by #JammuAndKashmir authorities to write an exam for Naib #Tehsildar post #Jobs #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/9VjCs9beyc — Zulqarnain Ibn Usuf (@mzzulfi) April 27, 2018

What does this admit card tell you? That a donkey is appearing in the #jkssb exam. NO!! It tells us that only donkeys are in open merit category !! @gowhargeelani @ayaanmaqsood @islahmufti pic.twitter.com/lbwVr4uZY7 — Faizan Mushtaq (@faizanmushtaq77) April 27, 2018

Can’t Believe People have uploaded picture of a donkey and a Admit card has been issued. That’s really hilarious http://t.co/X9Pa3s5aLg — Mirza Tufael Hussain (@MirzaTufael) April 26, 2018

A Facebook page also lashed out at the Board. “This application form could have been deleted or cancelled easily by SSB officials from the system because the issue was already highlighted in 2015,” the post was captioned.

In 2015, the Board of Professional Entrance Examinations had issued an admit card to a cow to write an examination. Calls made to Board officials for comment on the lapse were not answered.

