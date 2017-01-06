Trending News

After Bengaluru mass molestation, women take to Twitter to share their gruesome experiences

Sadly. victim shaming continues to be a trend, and a lot of times, fingers are pointed at the women — at the way they dress, at the way they talk, at the way they behave — to explain why such situations continue to spring up.

The ‘mass molestation’ that took place on the night of December 31, 2016, in Bengaluru, sent shock waves across the country. At the arterial MG Road, women who were celebrating the New Year’s Eve, were assaulted and molested by an unruly mob, in the presence of over 1,500 police personnel. In another similarly gruesome episode, a CCTV footage showing two men on bike obstruct a woman’s path and grope her, has also triggered widespread outrage. One of the Bengaluru women who was molested, took to Facebook to write a brave post against the perpetrators. While people lauded her for speaking up, they also joined in the conversation, opening up about the times they were molested and victimised.

Given that we still live among people who wouldn’t blink an eye before making absolutely callous statements like ‘women are sugar and men are ants who can’t be kept away from them,’ and ‘how these things happen when youngsters try to adapt to the Western culture’, it must be noted that it requires immense courage to speak up. Victim shaming continues to be a trend, and a lot of times, fingers are pointed at the women — at the way they dress, at the way they talk, at the way they behave — to explain why such situations continue to spring up.

Here are some of the gruesome experiences that were shared.

Have you had similar experiences in your life? Join in the conversation, to keep the fight on.

