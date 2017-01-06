After Bengaluru mass molestation, women take to Twitter to share their gruesome experiences

Women are taking to Twitter to share their experiences as victims of molestation. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Women are taking to Twitter to share their experiences as victims of molestation. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The ‘mass molestation’ that took place on the night of December 31, 2016, in Bengaluru, sent shock waves across the country. At the arterial MG Road, women who were celebrating the New Year’s Eve, were assaulted and molested by an unruly mob, in the presence of over 1,500 police personnel. In another similarly gruesome episode, a CCTV footage showing two men on bike obstruct a woman’s path and grope her, has also triggered widespread outrage. One of the Bengaluru women who was molested, took to Facebook to write a brave post against the perpetrators. While people lauded her for speaking up, they also joined in the conversation, opening up about the times they were molested and victimised.

Given that we still live among people who wouldn’t blink an eye before making absolutely callous statements like ‘women are sugar and men are ants who can’t be kept away from them,’ and ‘how these things happen when youngsters try to adapt to the Western culture’, it must be noted that it requires immense courage to speak up. Victim shaming continues to be a trend, and a lot of times, fingers are pointed at the women — at the way they dress, at the way they talk, at the way they behave — to explain why such situations continue to spring up.

Here are some of the gruesome experiences that were shared.

I’m going to share my experiences with molestation and assault in this thread. Feel free to mute/unfollow/share your experience. — Angry Indian Woman (@PWNeha) January 2, 2017

During a school trip, a bus conductor put his hand up my skirt. I must have been 12 or something. — Angry Indian Woman (@PWNeha) January 2, 2017

Music teacher (in his 80s) groped my breasts and kissed my lips multiple times, until I finally reacted. I was not even in my teens yet. — Angry Indian Woman (@PWNeha) January 2, 2017

I was walking to my math tuition during class 12 when a man on bike stopped and asked me if I’m interested in sex. I ran away. — Angry Indian Woman (@PWNeha) January 2, 2017

These are the experiences that have stayed with me amongst many many more. Most of the time we bury them inside because reliving is painful. — Angry Indian Woman (@PWNeha) January 3, 2017

Talking about these experiences is courageous but you know what is gumption? Living with them and hoping for change. I have hope. — Angry Indian Woman (@PWNeha) January 3, 2017

@Dentisht @lolopookie @PWNeha He is DRIVING, starts masturbating. Friend pleads him to stop. Says “mam I wont hurt you, just sit calm.” — Navdha D (@NavdhaD) January 5, 2017

@PWNeha while I was waiting, this man almost of my father’s age, openly grabbed my vagina, felt & smiled. I was shocked & angry. — Benaaz Pherozshaw (@benaazp) January 4, 2017

@PWNeha I was 2 the first time I was molested. By a family member. — Karishma (@The_Karishma) January 2, 2017

@PWNeha first time was when I was 19. At home alone. Dad’s close friend stopped by, gave me a massage to relax cuz I was tense abt my exams — Chelsea (@ChelC_FrosT) January 3, 2017

