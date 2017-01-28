After attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anurag Kashyap gives it back to troll in a way he’ll never forget

Anurag Kashyap stands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Anurag Kashyap stands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Members of the Karni Sena, on January 27, entered the set of Padmavati in Jaipur and manhandled Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They slapped and assaulted the filmmaker and damaged cameras and other shooting equipment while raising slogans and hurling abuses and the crew. The reason the protesters gave was the film is distorting history and wrongly telling the tale of the Rajput queen Padmini.

What’s appalling is the fact that the people who protested created a ruckus and harmed people for a movie that hasn’t even been released. “The film is presenting wrong facts about Padmavati. Our basic protest is about distortion of historic facts which will not be tolerated,” Vikram Singh, a Karni Sena activist told PTI. . “Does Bhansali have the nerve to go to Germany and make a fiction film against Hitler? Even when Jodha Akbar was being made I had raised objections as one cannot insult our blood-spattered history,” founder of the group Lokendra Singh Kalvi told ANI defending the vandalism.

The whole film fraternity is standing by Bhansali. The first was Karan Johar who tweeted, “Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release…i understand Sanjay’s emotion at this point…I stand by him… Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali….this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!!”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is very vocal in criticising the fringe group. A film that is not yet made, but the whole world knows the script and what it’s going to be. “Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all bullshit and bullshitters ride on??At the same time Shame on you Karni Sena, you make me feel ashamed to be a Rajput.. bloody spineless cowards ..Hindu extremists have stepped out of twitter into the real world now.. and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore,” he wrote.

A Twitter user @DeshbhaktRaj reacted to Kashyap’s tweet and said he doesn’t have to guts to call out on “Muslim terrorism”. Kashyap reminded him of his film Black Friday which was made on Mumbai blasts of 1993.

Kashyap’s response has gone viral on social media with over 1,000 retweets.

