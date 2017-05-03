These photos of fans cleaning the stadium after Aizwal FC winning the I-league tournament is winning hearts

Salute! (Source: Swachh Bharat Urban/ Twitter) Salute! (Source: Swachh Bharat Urban/ Twitter)

Fans enjoy, cheer and feel disheartened while watching a match live in a stadium and often those celebrations leave a littered venue once the fun and frolic is over. However, fans cleaning the stadium after a historic football match in Shillong is winning hearts on the Internet.

The match was played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, where Aizawl FC was crowned the I-League champions. This left everyone in surprise as the team was relegated last season and only got reinstated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) this season. On a shoe-string budget and a journey that was full of hardships, the lesser-known team from Mizoram created what no one would believe.

While football fans around the country still try to sink in the feeling of Aizwal winning the cup, social media is buzzing with praises for the socially responsible fans, who stayed back in the stadium to collect and clean all the garbage. Pictures from the stadium of people cleaning and sweeping are going viral for all the right reasons.

The gesture was brought to light first by the former home minister of Meghalaya Robert G Lyngdoh. “Thank you Aizwal football fans for cleaning the trash after the match yesterday … speaks volumes of your attitude. We, the rest, should learn from them,” he wrote on Facebook, sharing the picture. The picture has gained a lot of attention also because it was not people from the home state that was found cleaning the mess.

Union minister for sports Vijay Goel also tweeted saying, “After I-League win, AizawlFC fans clean up Shillong stadium, win hearts. Real Swachh Bharat example, learnings for all.”

