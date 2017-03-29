Trending News

Activist Kavita Krishnan targets AAP’s Somnath Bharti after tweet on racist African students attack

The Twitter thread is now being widely shared on social media, with many agreeing with Krishnan's point of view.

March 29, 2017
Social activist Kavita Krishan has always been quite vocal in support of human rights, and given the shocking incidents of the Nigerian students being brutally attacked in Noida, she has yet again taken to Twitter to speak about the unjust nature of racial stereotyping. This time, the target of her ire was AAP leader Somnath Bharti’s tweet after Nigerian students were beaten up in a Noida mall.

Bharti had tweeted, “Where is Media now? Don’t they find it racist n anti-India act? In khirki they were caught red handed involved in drug n human trafficking”, referring to the 2014 midnight raid in Delhi’s Khirki Extension area that had resulted in a chargesheet against the then MLA.

Krishnan responded to the tweet calling out Bharti as racist, and pointing out that even in the 2014 incident, it was Bharti who had wrongfully accused African nationals of flesh trade (the case wasn’t proven, and the African nationals had to be compensated and a case was filed against Bharti). Krishnan even expressed disappointment over then AAP leader Yogendra Yadav’s defense of the raid. She then went on to appeal to politicians and political parties to take a stand against racism and violence against Africans.

The Twitter thread is now being widely shared on social media, with many agreeing with Krishnan’s point of view. Speaking against racism and stereotyping, Krishnan replied to one of the users, saying, “associating Muslims with terrorism wrong, communal, associating Africans with drug trade as wrong, racist stereotyping”.

Here’s the thread that is now going viral:

 

 

