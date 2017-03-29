Activist Kavita Krishnan targets AAP’s Somnath Bharti after tweet on racist African students attack

We simply need to stop racial stereotyping! (Source: File photos) We simply need to stop racial stereotyping! (Source: File photos)

Social activist Kavita Krishan has always been quite vocal in support of human rights, and given the shocking incidents of the Nigerian students being brutally attacked in Noida, she has yet again taken to Twitter to speak about the unjust nature of racial stereotyping. This time, the target of her ire was AAP leader Somnath Bharti’s tweet after Nigerian students were beaten up in a Noida mall.

Bharti had tweeted, “Where is Media now? Don’t they find it racist n anti-India act? In khirki they were caught red handed involved in drug n human trafficking”, referring to the 2014 midnight raid in Delhi’s Khirki Extension area that had resulted in a chargesheet against the then MLA.

Krishnan responded to the tweet calling out Bharti as racist, and pointing out that even in the 2014 incident, it was Bharti who had wrongfully accused African nationals of flesh trade (the case wasn’t proven, and the African nationals had to be compensated and a case was filed against Bharti). Krishnan even expressed disappointment over then AAP leader Yogendra Yadav’s defense of the raid. She then went on to appeal to politicians and political parties to take a stand against racism and violence against Africans.

The Twitter thread is now being widely shared on social media, with many agreeing with Krishnan’s point of view. Speaking against racism and stereotyping, Krishnan replied to one of the users, saying, “associating Muslims with terrorism wrong, communal, associating Africans with drug trade as wrong, racist stereotyping”.

Here’s the thread that is now going viral:

AAP’s Somnath Bharti still as racist as ever, after Noida racist mob attack, refers to Nigerians as ‘they’, repeats lies about Khirki 1/n pic.twitter.com/seiWAFnDRD — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) 29 March 2017

2/n One man judicial enquiry at Khirki Extn found NO evidence that Ugandan victims involved in drug trade, found Bharti guilty of racism pic.twitter.com/92q29I1wcV — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) 29 March 2017

3/n Post Rajiv Chowk racist mob attack also Bharti RTd a tweet followed by own tweet profiling Africans as criminals http://t.co/k9INUOFbhs pic.twitter.com/wqQQBZ3Tex — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) 29 March 2017

4/n The Judicial Enquiry found Bharti guilty at Khirki & AAP rejected it,breaking its own promise to abide by it http://t.co/ArQZJZ2aB8 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) 29 March 2017

5/n Yogendra Yadav now in Swaraj Abhiyan shamefully defended Khirki racist attack as AAP spokesperson then — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) 29 March 2017

6/n Every denial, cover up of racist mob attacks – in AAP ruled Delhi, Congress ruled Bangalore, BJP ruled UP/Goa emboldens more racism — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) 29 March 2017

7/7 High time Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal, leaders of all Govts, parties issued joint appeal AGAINST racist prejudice, abuse, violence on Africans — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) 29 March 2017

