Singer Adnan Sami gets trolled by Pakistani Twitterati after he tweets on Snapchat fiasco

After a former employee of Snapchat alleged that its CEO Evan Spiegel had once called India “too poor” for the social media app, people across the country outraged against him and went on an #uninstallsnapchat spree. Along with them, singer Adnan Sami joined in the social media outrage spillage and tweeted he “just uninstalled Snapchat”. But it seemed, the Pakistani-origin singer’s post did not go down well with a lot of people from the neighbouring country, who immediately took to the micro-blogging site to troll him.

Sami had applied for an Indian citizenship, which he got in 2015. Back then he had said there was no intolerance in India. “Had there been intolerance, I would not have taken Indian citizenship. I have never experienced intolerance. There is no intolerance in India,” he had said.

Now, Sami joins a bunch of other celebrities who reacted to the alleged quote with tweets of Indian nationalism.

Just uninstalled #snapchat .. You guys @Snapchat can kiss our 1.2 billion ‘poor’ progressive bottoms! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 16, 2017

The tweet, though, seems to have irked many in his country of origin, and the singer was soon at the receiving end of some pretty lethal trolling.

@AdnanSamiLive @Snapchat feel really sorry for you… you have to prove ur loyalty every time… — Ubaid (@ubaid_imran) April 16, 2017

@AdnanSamiLive @Snapchat Adnan Sami’s patriotism is funny, whenever he tries to behave like an Indian, it feels he is trolling them ???? — Sweet Chin Music (@MJ006_) April 16, 2017

@AdnanSamiLive@Snapchat A Person Who wasn’t True Pakistani! His 1st country, How Can he be a true indian?

A wanderer Dog Finding Bone..?????? — Syed Muqadar Bukhari (@MuqadarSyed) April 16, 2017

But it seems Sami did not want to take the unrequited trolling lying down and reacted with another tweet. He tweeted: “Dear Pak trolls, My tweet wasn’t bout U.It ws bout Snapchat.Stop trying 2 jump in & b relevant like a jilted lover!Get over it.Jai Hind!”

Dear Pak trolls,

My tweet wasn’t bout U.It ws bout Snapchat.Stop trying 2 jump in & b relevant like a jilted lover!Get over it.Jai Hind!😘🇮🇳 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 16, 2017

