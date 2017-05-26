Latest News

Adnan Sami ‘moos’ away Pakistani trolls with his blunt tweet on beef ban

The controversy around beef ban has given Pakistani trolls another reason to nit-pick at Adnan Sami.

Published:May 26, 2017 6:14 pm
Singer-composer Adnan Sami, who has been granted Indian citizenship, has often been targeted on Twitter by Pakistani trolls. The 43-year-old has, however, always professed his pride and high regard in being an Indian. And so, he has had a continual shower of brickbats on social media platforms from across the border. The controversy around beef ban has given them another reason to nit-pick at the singer. However, Sami wasn’t perturbed one bit. In fact, he went on to shut all the nasty Twitter trolls with his clever witticisms.

Voicing his thoughts, he wrote, “Dear Pak Trolls, U keep asking if I miss Beef. I don’t miss Beef. I have Freedom. It’s a freedom thing- U wudn’t understand! Truly, Moo!” And before they could recover from the burn, he sent another fireball with his words. “Ok let’s be straight. Lack of Beef in India is the same as lack of Alchohol in Pak. Cheers Janaab!” Check out his tweets here.

With his pun, he made his point clear. As soon as he posted it, a lot of people came to his support but many other Pakistani citizens got offended and started bashing him again. A lot of his fans from Pakistan also spoke up and asked him not to make fun of their country. But, Sami convinced everyone with his sweet replies.

Read some of his conversations with his followers here.

