Adnan Sami ‘moos’ away Pakistani trolls with his blunt tweet on beef ban

Singer-composer Adnan Sami, who has been granted Indian citizenship, has often been targeted on Twitter by Pakistani trolls. The 43-year-old has, however, always professed his pride and high regard in being an Indian. And so, he has had a continual shower of brickbats on social media platforms from across the border. The controversy around beef ban has given them another reason to nit-pick at the singer. However, Sami wasn’t perturbed one bit. In fact, he went on to shut all the nasty Twitter trolls with his clever witticisms.

Voicing his thoughts, he wrote, “Dear Pak Trolls, U keep asking if I miss Beef. I don’t miss Beef. I have Freedom. It’s a freedom thing- U wudn’t understand! Truly, Moo!” And before they could recover from the burn, he sent another fireball with his words. “Ok let’s be straight. Lack of Beef in India is the same as lack of Alchohol in Pak. Cheers Janaab!” Check out his tweets here.

Dear Pak Trolls,

U keep asking if I miss Beef.

I don’t miss Beef. I have Freedom. It’s a freedom thing- U wudn’t understand!

Truly, Moo!🐮 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 23, 2017

Ok let’s be straight.

Lack of Beef in India is the same as lack of Alchohol in Pak.

Cheers Janaab!😉 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 25, 2017

With his pun, he made his point clear. As soon as he posted it, a lot of people came to his support but many other Pakistani citizens got offended and started bashing him again. A lot of his fans from Pakistan also spoke up and asked him not to make fun of their country. But, Sami convinced everyone with his sweet replies.

Read some of his conversations with his followers here.

@AdnanSamiLive Woah…! This isn’t merely for the trolls, you’re targeting all Pakistanis here, even your fans. I guess you’d be losing thousands today. — Saniya Nasir Javaid (@saniya_nasir) May 23, 2017

@saniya_nasir My true fans aren’t tht shallow. They love me for my music. I love them back. They respect my personal life. I respect them. — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 23, 2017

@AdnanSamiLive I LOVE ur music, always have. Respected your personal choices of moving to India and getting the citizenship but u can’t insult us like this — Saniya Nasir Javaid (@saniya_nasir) May 23, 2017

@saniya_nasir My dear, i love u 4 respecting my personal choices etc. I love u back. But not all are like you. This tweet is for those who hv been silly.💖 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 23, 2017

@AdnanSamiLive I’m conflicted between my love for your music and my ego which got hurt when you dissed pak by implying we don’t have freedom. — Saniya Nasir Javaid (@saniya_nasir) May 23, 2017

@saniya_nasir Look deep within yourself & ask what all is happening there.. Has nothing to do with ego but instead, reality. You will get ur answer. — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 23, 2017

@AdnanSamiLive Adnan….I’m your fan but i miss you in http://t.co/TP3RxLVn7E are not getting it right by messing up with trolls. — Ayesha Mir (@AyeshaMirPAK) May 25, 2017

@AyeshaMirPAK My dear, I love you too. Everyone needs to respect my personal life & personal choices. Don’t miss me- My music is wt you as always.💖😊 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 25, 2017

@AdnanSamiLive Thanks Adnan….Your music is in my heart & will remain so but please dont make fun of Pakistani people.Just a request to you:)) — Ayesha Mir (@AyeshaMirPAK) May 25, 2017

@AyeshaMirPAK I’m not interested in making fun of anyone my dear. However, I won’t allow anyone to interfere with my personal life. No one shud.💖😊 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 25, 2017

@AdnanSamiLive You are too cute & pure soul which depicts in your voice & we all respect your personal choices.Stay safe & connected with your fans.😍😍 — Ayesha Mir (@AyeshaMirPAK) May 25, 2017

@AyeshaMirPAK See?… Itni si baat thi…I love you more!💖😊 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 25, 2017

@AdnanSamiLive @AyeshaMirPAK but @AdnanSamiLive Alchohol is available freely in pakistan for minorities . then why beef is not available in India for minorities ? — Moin Akbar (@Moinbt08034) May 25, 2017

@AdnanSamiLive @AyeshaMirPAK @AdnanSamiLive where? if it is then why muslims get punished in india while eating beef. have some stories hope you know that — Moin Akbar (@Moinbt08034) May 25, 2017

@Moinbt08034 @AyeshaMirPAK Odd incidents happen all over the world… You can’t generalise on them. You of all people of the world should understand that. — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 25, 2017

