Amul welcomes Rajinikanth’s political entry with a ‘Rajinitea’ cartoon

Remember the Rajinikanth jokes and memes that became popular on social media, and are still circulated around on WhatsApp? Recently, when he announced his political agenda and formed a party in Tamil Nadu, Netizens got hooked on it with sarcastic jibes too. After the flurry of tweets on Twitter, Amul also came up with a comical take and the cartoon is winning hearts on the networking website. The moppet, wide-eyed girl of Amul made a clever and crisp remark on the actor’s latest political decision.

Celebrating the latest development in Tamil Nadu’s political sphere, the dairy brand came up with an adorable cartoon and a witty caption that will make you think harder. The picture on Amul’s Twitter handle was captioned, “Amul Topical: South icon announces entry into politics!” But, it was the text written on the picture that generated a buzz on social media.

Amul’s tropical ad shows ‘Thaliava’ wearing a kurta and enjoying a slice of buttered bread along with his Robot avatar, who holds a glass of hot tea. Besides the caption, the picture reads, ‘Rajinitea?’’ raising a question about his political inclinations.

The 67-year-old actor said in Chennai, “Democracy is at high risk. Whatever happened in the last one year in Tamil Nadu has made everyone mute in shame. If I don’t take a decision at this moment, that will haunt me until death. It’s time for a political change, time to change the system.”

