Actor Kal Penn’s ‘Kantaben from Kal Ho Naa Ho’ jibe on Mike Pence has left Twitterati in splits

'Akal Ho Na Ho.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 7, 2017 12:43 pm
kal penn, kal penn kal ho na ho, kal penn kal ho na ho reference, kal penn mike pence kal ho na ho reference, kal penn twitter, kal ho na ho mark pence, kal penn bollywood reference to mark pence on twitter viral, kal penn bollywood reference to mark pence, indian express, indian express news Mike Pence is known to for his adherence to strictly opposing the rights of LGBTQ community and has often garnered the ire of the community members and supporters as a result. (Source: File Photo)

Everyone knows Kal Penn as an Indian-origin American actor, most popularly known for his role in the Harold and Kumar series. Born as Kalpen Suresh Modi, the 39-year-old has also made his mark as a chef, a civil servant and was also involved in former POTUS Barack Obama’s administration from 2009-10 as White House Associate Director of Public Engagement. Fun fact, he also happens to be a savage on Twitter when it comes to expressing his absolute disdain (quiet like a few of us) for the Trump government. While at it, his latest jibe involves a Bollywood reference that only a few of us would forget. He tweeted that the VP of the United States, Mike Pence, reminded him of the homophobic Kantaben from Kal Ho Naa Ho, and obviously Twitterati erupted with laughter!

Pence is known to for his adherence to strictly opposing the rights of LGBTQ community and has often drawn the ire of the community members and supporters as a result.

Evidently so, when Penn made the Kantaben reference, owing to how her frail heart fainted every time she thought Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) was up to something ‘nasty’, Twitterati went to town about how exactly relatable it seemed after all!

Sample some of the reactions here.

