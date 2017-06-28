Latest News

Dhinchak Pooja could be taken into custody by Delhi Traffic Police, and it’s not for her singing

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 28, 2017 3:50 pm
A message to Dhinchak Pooja fans — 'It's going to pass.' (Source: File Photo)
We have a message for the fans of Dhinchak Pooja — ‘It’s going to pass.’ Really. It seems India’s very own YouTube sensation struck a wrong chord (of course, we meant metaphorically, silly) with the Delhi Traffic police after a Twitter user pointed out that she wasn’t wearing a helmet while riding the ‘Dilon ka Shooter’. Even as people across the world are yet to come to terms with Pooja’s ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’ song, her latest, which she released ‘on public demand’, after her ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’ went viral. Mohit Singh, the Twitter user wrote on the social media networking site tagging the Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police in Hindi that “this woman is riding a scooter without helmet and is singing songs making a lot of noise,” in Hindi.

Read his tweet here.

The diligent social media team of Delhi Traffic Police was quick to reply. They wrote “Thanks, kindly tweet with date, time and exact place so that necessary action can be taken,” in response to Singh’s tweet.

In all seriousness, without revealing that Pooja was, after all, just making her next viral video, Singh went on to give details like ‘Place: Surajmal Vihar, Time: 3:10 pm and Date: June 24, 2017’ to which the Delhi Traffic Police handle’s reply was a prompt ‘Thanks, action will be taken.’

While we don’t know if there is an actual case going to be filed, the song ‘Dilon ka Shooter’ has definitely sparked a lot of memes on the Internet. Sample some of them here.

And if you missed out on Pooja’s latest video, we have got your back! Watch the video here.

