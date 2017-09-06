This acid attack survivor’s incredible post-recovery photos are every bit inspiring

Reshma Khan went through a remarkable recovery after the acid attack. (Source: @ReshKay_/Twitter) Reshma Khan went through a remarkable recovery after the acid attack. (Source: @ReshKay_/Twitter)

Months after aspiring model Resham Khan’s life turned upside down when she suffered an acid attack on her 21st birthday in east London, she shared photos of herself – now fully recovered – that are breaking the Internet with their message of positivity and strength. On June 21, Khan was celebrating her special day with her cousin Jameel Muhktar, when the two were attacked on the road as their car halted at a traffic stop. With severe injuries to her face and shoulders, she suffered from excruciating pain and critical scars. Her 37-year-old cousin is still recovering after having gone through an induced coma.

After the traumatic incident, Khan wrote a blog post to voice her thoughts. Narrating her ordeal, she wrote: “I have a few pink coloured scars, some white ones which I’m hoping will turn brown, and a skin graph that takes up my right shoulder and the top of my back. My mouth doesn’t open as it should and yawning feels tight. But as long as the colour settles (which it really is doing!), my eye is operated on (consultation in two weeks), and I keep treating the scars, I’m hoping I’ll be back to the old me soon.”

However, Khan surprised her well-wishers and followers on social media by sharing stunning photos of her remarkable recovery on Eid. She posted the pictures with the caption on Twitter, “Nazar na lagey – 02/09/17”.

Many social media users sent in their messages with words of hope and encouragement. While one said, “Duude, you look amazing, it makes me and I think all of us happy to see how well you’ve recovered! Outfit game 10/10 too,” another one tweeted, “Glad to see you’re recovering well. I pray your cousin makes a full recovery too. No one deseves the pain you’ve both been out through.” Check out some of the tweets here.

Mashallah it’s good to see you have recovered I followed the tweet from a link in the news — Snowy Khan (@Snowykhan) September 4, 2017

Let me google myself 😅😳 — Resh (@ReshKay_) September 4, 2017

congrats on your recovery. Did the police arrest (and charge) the guy? — Montification (@Monti_fiction) September 4, 2017

Yes — Resh (@ReshKay_) September 4, 2017

Congratulations mam on your recovery

Have a great life ahead😊🙌#respect — e.s.s.hariprasad (@esshariprasad) September 5, 2017

This is amazing mashallah! Stay strong.

& Eid Mubarak from Belgium! 💕 — Yasmien (@Smienos) September 4, 2017

Duude, you look amazing, it makes me and I think all of us happy to see how well you’ve recovered! Outfit game 10/10 too — Mario (@Itsaamee) September 4, 2017

Dear Resh, sending you all my support from Chile. So brave and muchas gracias for sharing your story. Yes, acid attack need to stop, NOW! — spanishforfun (@spanishforfun) September 4, 2017

The cowards who did this will be bitterly disappointed at how quickly you’ve recovered. Keep strong you have lots of support. Eid mubarak! — Arfaan (@ArfaanY) September 4, 2017

. MashAllah amazing recovery! Your positivity and faith has helped you overcome such a testing time. Stay blessed! — Pursuitofhappiness (@pursuitbegins) September 4, 2017

Isn’t it amazing?

