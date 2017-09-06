Only in Express

This acid attack survivor’s incredible post-recovery photos are every bit inspiring

An aspiring model, Resham Khan's life turned upside down, when she suffered an acid attack on her 21st birthday in east London. However, Khan surprised her fans and followers on social media by sharing stunning photos of her remarkable recovery on Eid.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 6, 2017 5:44 pm
reshma khan, acid attack, acid attack survivor, acid attack recovery, acid attack survivor UK, reshma khan acid attack, reshma khan eid pictures, indian express, indian express news Reshma Khan went through a remarkable recovery after the acid attack. (Source: @ReshKay_/Twitter)
Related News

Months after aspiring model Resham Khan’s life turned upside down when she suffered an acid attack on her 21st birthday in east London, she shared photos of herself – now fully recovered – that are breaking the Internet with their message of positivity and strength. On June 21, Khan was celebrating her special day with her cousin Jameel Muhktar, when the two were attacked on the road as their car halted at a traffic stop. With severe injuries to her face and shoulders, she suffered from excruciating pain and critical scars. Her 37-year-old cousin is still recovering after having gone through an induced coma.

After the traumatic incident, Khan wrote a blog post to voice her thoughts. Narrating her ordeal, she wrote: “I have a few pink coloured scars, some white ones which I’m hoping will turn brown, and a skin graph that takes up my right shoulder and the top of my back. My mouth doesn’t open as it should and yawning feels tight. But as long as the colour settles (which it really is doing!), my eye is operated on (consultation in two weeks), and I keep treating the scars, I’m hoping I’ll be back to the old me soon.”

However, Khan surprised her well-wishers and followers on social media by sharing stunning photos of her remarkable recovery on Eid. She posted the pictures with the caption on Twitter, “Nazar na lagey – 02/09/17”.

Many social media users sent in their messages with words of hope and encouragement. While one said, “Duude, you look amazing, it makes me and I think all of us happy to see how well you’ve recovered! Outfit game 10/10 too,” another one tweeted, “Glad to see you’re recovering well. I pray your cousin makes a full recovery too. No one deseves the pain you’ve both been out through.” Check out some of the tweets here.

Isn’t it amazing?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 06: Latest News