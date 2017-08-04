Latest News

‘Achaari masti’: Pickle-flavoured condoms just blew up social media with hilarious jokes

Manforce India posted a picture of the newly-launched box and wrote: "Presenting the very Indian, Tangy and Tantalizing, ACHAARI Flavoured Condoms. Get your lovemaking to go Desi and Sexy."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 4, 2017 5:09 pm
manforce india, achaari flavoured condoms, achaari condoms, pickle condoms, pickle flavoured condoms, achaari condoms twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Are you ready to try the new pickle flavour? (Source: Twitter)
Condom-selling companies love to lure customers by adding spice to their products with new flavours every now and then. But, it seems a brand added a tad too much spice this time by introducing new achaari-flavoured condoms. No, we are not kidding. Last year, another condom brand trolled the world by announcing baingan-flavoured condoms, but this time around, it doesn’t look like a joke. Sharing the news on Facebook, the company posted a picture of the newly-launched box and wrote: “Presenting the very Indian, Tangy and Tantalizing, ACHAARI Flavoured Condoms. Get your lovemaking to go Desi and Sexy.”

Take a look at the post, that has garnered over 5,000 likes and almost 2,000 shares, so far.

No sooner was it shared, people posted cheeky comments for the fiery flavour, but the condom brand had just the perfect replies ready for all of them.

That was not the end. They teased their followers with another picture.

Looking at the brouhaha around the achaari-flavoured condoms on social media, Twitterati added verve with a punch of hilarious memes and jokes. While one user said, “Saas: Bahu, achar daala yaa nahi? Bahu: Daal diya maa ji, aaj achar tumhare bete ne daala hai 😂😂😜,” and other one tweeted, “Manforce taking the phrase ‘Aachaar daalna’ to a whole new level.”

Check out some reactions here.

Don’t you think these tweets are outright hilarious? Tell us what you think about the new flavour of condoms in the comments below.

