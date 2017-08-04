‘Achaari masti’: Pickle-flavoured condoms just blew up social media with hilarious jokes

Are you ready to try the new pickle flavour? (Source: Twitter) Are you ready to try the new pickle flavour? (Source: Twitter)

Condom-selling companies love to lure customers by adding spice to their products with new flavours every now and then. But, it seems a brand added a tad too much spice this time by introducing new achaari-flavoured condoms. No, we are not kidding. Last year, another condom brand trolled the world by announcing baingan-flavoured condoms, but this time around, it doesn’t look like a joke. Sharing the news on Facebook, the company posted a picture of the newly-launched box and wrote: “Presenting the very Indian, Tangy and Tantalizing, ACHAARI Flavoured Condoms. Get your lovemaking to go Desi and Sexy.”

Take a look at the post, that has garnered over 5,000 likes and almost 2,000 shares, so far.

No sooner was it shared, people posted cheeky comments for the fiery flavour, but the condom brand had just the perfect replies ready for all of them.

That was not the end. They teased their followers with another picture.

Looking at the brouhaha around the achaari-flavoured condoms on social media, Twitterati added verve with a punch of hilarious memes and jokes. While one user said, “Saas: Bahu, achar daala yaa nahi? Bahu: Daal diya maa ji, aaj achar tumhare bete ne daala hai 😂😂😜,” and other one tweeted, “Manforce taking the phrase ‘Aachaar daalna’ to a whole new level.”

Check out some reactions here.

A new meaning to Achaari Masti ;) pic.twitter.com/Yksy0Amndp — Oopsie Daisies ❕ (@draamini) August 3, 2017

When he uses the Achaari flavored condom without telling you. pic.twitter.com/SpkLoBwLKV — Amit (@Goddamittt) August 3, 2017

Manforce taking the phrase ‘Aachaar daalna’ to a whole new level. pic.twitter.com/sSK4AMIKzW — ZΣHΣR (@galat_fehmi) August 3, 2017

Manforce came up with new condom flavor, achari.

What are you manforce, our grandmother? — Jivya (@jivyaA) August 4, 2017

Saas: Bahu, achar daala yaa nahi? Bahu: Daal diya maa ji, aaj achar tumhare bete ne daala hai. 😂😂😜 pic.twitter.com/nFgW03MaGH — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 3, 2017

Bas ab ek “chai” flavour aa jaye to shaam ka naashta bhi ho jaye aur sex bhi. pic.twitter.com/Anox9xIXUd — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 3, 2017

India : how do we control our population and starvation Manforce : pic.twitter.com/mWOaloX345 — hooman of Jupiter (@apka_hamdard_) August 4, 2017

Happiest couple after Manforce announced Achari Flavored Condoms…. pic.twitter.com/YzKZYNCzOa — Prateek Jain (@neembupaani) August 3, 2017

What an ironic product! The whole purpose of a condom is so the girl doesn’t crave something Khatta. pic.twitter.com/CHW18ugLZx — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 3, 2017

Meanwhile at the Manforce Condom RnD lab…. pic.twitter.com/TrYFUDxjzQ — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) August 4, 2017

Don’t you think these tweets are outright hilarious? Tell us what you think about the new flavour of condoms in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd