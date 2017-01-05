Abu Azmi’s son Farhan goes on sexist rant against Esha Gupta, and it’s getting ugly

Abu Azmi’s son Farhan Azmi draws flak on social media Abu Azmi’s son Farhan Azmi draws flak on social media

After Bengaluru’s ‘mass molestation’ that took place on New Year’s Eve, Samajwadi Party Mumbai unit chief Abu Azmi said something absolutely obnoxious that made many angry. “In this modern age, the lesser clothes a woman is wearing, more modern she is considered. If my sister or daughter is roaming around on December 31 with random men who aren’t their husband or brother, I don’t think that’s right.” he told ANI.

Guess what, even after he was slammed on social media and otherwise for his comments, he refused to budge from his stand. When confronted, he said, “If there’s petrol near fire, it will burn. If there is sugar, ants will come. A lot of people will be angry with me for saying this, but that’s alright because this is the truth.”

While many celebrities condemned his statement, actor Esha Gupta went a step further and blamed his mother for giving birth to him. “The only woman to blame here,n she probably would have blamed herself too,is the woman who unknowingly gave birth to a j**k like u#AbuAzmi,” she tweeted.

The post didn’t go down well with many who criticised her for speaking disparagingly about his mother but the SP leader’s son and actor Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi stooped extremely low in insulting Gupta, in an attempt to justify his father’s unwanted comments.

On the one hand, we demean the women who sell their bodies to earn money and on the other, we honour the ones who expose their skin to earn crores (in the film industry), he tweeted. He further added, in the name of art, women have been called ‘tandoori murgi’ and ‘Zandu balm’, it’s on songs such as those that the ‘well-wishers of society’ sit and enjoy their drink. What happens then?

Read all the tweets here.

The only woman to blame here,n she probably would have blamed herself too,is the woman who unknowingly gave birth to a jerk like u#AbuAzmi — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 3, 2017

Esha, woman who gave birth to @abuasimazmi is my grandma,who is no longer amongst us to defend herself.She was far more dignified than U🖕🏻 http://t.co/ZfxSdNpTOT — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) January 4, 2017

तन बेचकर दो रोटी जो कमाए उसे हम वेशया नाम देकर ज़लील करते हैं,दूसरी ओर तन की नुमाइश कर करोड़ों कमाने वालों को सम्मानित @eshagupta2811 क्यूँ? — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) January 4, 2017

महिलाओं को आर्ट की आड़ में कभी तंदूरी मुरग़ी तो कभी झंडू बाम कहा जाता, उसी गीत पर सोसायटी के शुभचिंतक विदेशी शराब की चुस्कियाँ लेते हैं..तब? — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) January 4, 2017

It’s absolutely beyond one’s imagination how someone can defend Azmi’s comments that reeks of misogyny. It takes an ‘evolved’ mind to say that women should take precautions to prevent getting molested instead of teaching a lesson to the molester or strengthening laws against them. Believe it or not, Azmi junior retweeted some people’s tweets who slut-shamed Gupta sharing her pictures.

