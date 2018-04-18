Abhishek Bachchan gets trolled for living with parents; gives it back in equal measure

A Twitter user decided to make a jibe on Abhishek Bachchan for living with his parents and the actor chose to give him a taste of his own medicine. A Twitter user decided to make a jibe on Abhishek Bachchan for living with his parents and the actor chose to give him a taste of his own medicine.

A Twitter user rubbed Abhishek Bachchan the wrong way recently as the actor did on Twitter what he does best – giving fitting replies to trolls who mess with him. Making a wisecrack, a guy who goes by the name of Ybn on his Twitter handle, wrote, “Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone” taking a dig at how the Dhoom actor continues to stay in his parents, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, at Jalsa. Since the guy tagged the actor, Abhishek noticed the tweet and decided to respond.

Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone! — Ybn (@stillyoungest) April 17, 2018

“Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself,” he wrote, as a reply to Ybn.

Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as a guest on David Letterman’s late-night talk show, had answered a similar question with just as much panache. When Letterman had asked if she lives with her parents and she had responded in the affirmative, he asked her if it is okay for “older women” to do so. Her reply was a classy “It’s fine to live with your parents because it’s also common in India that we don’t have to take appointments with our parents to meet for dinner.”

Watch the video here.

Not to forget how Abhishek and Aishwarya’s interview with Oprah Winfrey who wanted to know how does living in a joint family work.

His response amassed a lot of support from others on the micro-blogging site, meanwhile.

Abhishek, you don’t owe any explanation to anyone on why you chose to live with your parents and not seperately. To be with one’s parents, to be able to take care of them in their old age is not something which everyone can do. I wish I could be with my parents all the time. — Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) April 17, 2018

I believe it was #AishwaryaRaiBachchan who taught Mr. Letterman that Indians don’t believe in taking appointments with their parents for dinner. It is rather unfortunate if you feel an extra sense of glory or pride in living away from home. You must be fun at those dinners. — Rhea Srivastava (@VirtualRheality) April 17, 2018

Hey Abhishek Mere Gaav me Ek Kahawat hai- “Jab Log Tumhare khilaaf bolne lagg jaaye na tab Samjh lo bahut tarakii kar rahe ho” Ignore the Trolls pls — Rajasthan Ke Nawaab (@nawaabshahab) April 17, 2018

When people start talking against you..then you are making progress.

One of your dialogue from Guru. Captain, Beside Good Looking,Great Actor,You are a perfect family man. Best Grand Son,Son,Brother ( In Law too) Uncle,Husband,father & friend. You are an inspiration to many 1/2 — Rahul Sen EF (@rahul1021986) April 18, 2018

Not a big fan sir, but this answer deserves respect 🙏 — Khushamtweet! (@XitijNanavaty) April 18, 2018

What do you think of Abhishek’s reply? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

