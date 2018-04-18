Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Abhishek Bachchan gets trolled for living with parents; gives it back in equal measure

Since the guy had tagged Abhishek Bachchan, he got a response from the actor in no time. Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as a guest on David Letterman's late-night talk show, had answered a similar question with just as much panache.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 18, 2018 4:59:00 pm
abhishek bachchan, abhishek bachchan Twitter, abhishek Bachchan tweets, abhishek Bachchan trolled, abhishek bachchan Twitter trolls, Abhishek Bachchan latest tweets, Abhishek Bachchan Twitter trolled back, Indian Express, Indian Express News A Twitter user decided to make a jibe on Abhishek Bachchan for living with his parents and the actor chose to give him a taste of his own medicine.

A Twitter user rubbed Abhishek Bachchan the wrong way recently as the actor did on Twitter what he does best – giving fitting replies to trolls who mess with him. Making a wisecrack, a guy who goes by the name of Ybn on his Twitter handle, wrote, “Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone” taking a dig at how the Dhoom actor continues to stay in his parents, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, at Jalsa. Since the guy tagged the actor, Abhishek noticed the tweet and decided to respond.

“Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself,” he wrote, as a reply to Ybn.

Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as a guest on David Letterman’s late-night talk show, had answered a similar question with just as much panache. When Letterman had asked if she lives with her parents and she had responded in the affirmative, he asked her if it is okay for “older women” to do so. Her reply was a classy “It’s fine to live with your parents because it’s also common in India that we don’t have to take appointments with our parents to meet for dinner.”

Watch the video here.

Not to forget how Abhishek and Aishwarya’s interview with Oprah Winfrey who wanted to know how does living in a joint family work.

His response amassed a lot of support from others on the micro-blogging site, meanwhile.

What do you think of Abhishek’s reply? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

