Abhishek Bachchan promises to do a biopic on Satnam Singh for free — but on one condition

Satnam Singh Bhamara made India proud by making it to the prestigious National Basketball Association (NBA) in 2015, a first for an Indian. Recently, during an interview, he was asked how would he feel if a Bollywood film was on made his life. He said he’d be honoured a biopic was made on him. When asked who should be playing his role, he said Abhishek Bachchan would be best suited for it not only because of his height also since he’s interested in sports.

“To see a biopic being made on my life and my journey from India to America will definitely be the best experience for me. According to my height, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan will suit best for the role. Given Abhishek’s height, I would say he would fit in the role even more. Also, he likes basketball a lot.” Bhamara, who’s from Punjab, told IANS over a mail from Dallas.

As the news reached junior Bachchan, he took to Twitter to respond to Singh’s comment. He said that he’ll be honoured to act in the film on his life and in fact, will do it for free but only on one condition — Singh will have to win the NBA championship.

“Ok @hellosatnam here’s the deal…. it would be my pleasure & honour. But my condition is, u have to win a NBA championship 1st! And if you do… I’ll do the film for free. Fees can go towards any charity of your choice,” he wrote.

Singh responded to Bachchan’s tweet and said that he hopes the director in Bollywood take this seriously. He also said that the two should meet. “I hope directors in BTown, take you up on that promise once I win that championship. I have heard you love the game anyways so it should come in handy😉We should meet nonetheless,” he tweeted.

Ok @hellosatnam here’s the deal…. it would be my pleasure & honour. But my condition is, u have to win a NBA championship 1st! http://t.co/9u8W2gVKuq — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 23, 2017

And if you do… I’ll do the film for free. Fees can go towards any charity of your choice. @NBAIndia @NBA @hellosatnam — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 23, 2017

@juniorbachchan I hope directors in BTown, take you up on that promise once I win that championship. — ☬ SINGH IS KING ☬ (@hellosatnam) January 23, 2017

@juniorbachchan I have heard you love the game anyways so it should come in handy😉We should meet nonetheless. — ☬ SINGH IS KING ☬ (@hellosatnam) January 23, 2017

