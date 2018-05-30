Guess how Abhishek Bachchan got ‘served’ by wife Aishwarya Rai after his ‘outrage’ on Twitter?

Follow Us:
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
This started after Abhishek Bachchan found a Twitter handle known to share fascinating facts. What followed left him wondering if his "Mrs read the last post" in which he had shown his high disregard towards a particular vegetable.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is known for his savage jibes at trolls and tongue-in-cheek humour on Twitter, found himself become the recipient of the ‘Murphy’s law’ (in his own words) on the micro-blogging site recently. After vehemently and outrageously calling out broccoli, he found himself being served a plate of super-healthy quinoa and broccoli. While this left him wondering if his “Mrs read the last post” in which he had shown his high disregard for the green veggy. While many on Twitter found Bachchan’s post cute, others found his ‘husband problems’ quite relatable.

This started after Bachchan found a Twitter handle known to share fascinating facts, post this: “Broccoli is man-made. It was made over 2000 years ago, by farmers selectively breeding different types of cabbage.” An evidently disturbed Bachchan had this to say in response: “Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY?? I mean…. Who even likes broccoli?!?!” Next day, he was served quinoa and broccoli. Well.

What do you think? Was this Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting her husband to toe the line or a pure, harmless coincidence? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For those who don’t know, by the way, Murphy’s law is a popular usage for “whatever has to go wrong, will go wrong.”

