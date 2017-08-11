Latest News

Twitterati come out in support of cricketer Abhinav Mukund’s stand on obsession with fair skin

'Ever since I was young, people’s obsession with my skin colour has always been a mystery to me. I have played and trained day in and day out in the sun and not once have I regretted the fact that I have tanned or lost a couple of shades,' Abhinav Mukund wrote.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 11, 2017 12:55 pm
abhinav mukund, abhinav mukund twitter, abhinav mukund on racism, abhinav mukund fair skin, abhinav mukund racism and fair skin, abhinav mukund fair skin obsession, indian express, indian express news ‘Fair isn’t the only lovely or handsome, guys,’ he wrote. (Source: File Photo)
Remember how actor Abhay Deol launched what seemed like an online campaign that called out actors who endorsed fairness creams? As powerful as that seemed, it is now cricketer Abhinav Mukund’s compelling post against racial discrimination and people’s obsession with fair skin that is now creating ripples on the Internet. Mukund took to Twitter on August 10 and shared a post with the bottomline “Fair isn’t the only lovely or handsome, guys!” Evidently, the post touched the hearts of many, who lauded the cricketer for his brave act of not succumbing to the society’s whims.

While he clarified that he wasn’t writing this to gain sympathy or attention but only with the hope to change the mindset of the society about an issue that he feels strongly about. Other sports personalities like Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jwala Gutta and Manoj Tiwary also took to the micro-blogging site to render their support to the left-handed batsman. “I have been travelling a lot within and outside our country since I was 15. Ever since I was young, people’s obsession with my skin colour has always been a mystery to me. I have played and trained day in and day out in the sun and not once have I regretted the fact that I have tanned or lost a couple of shades. Any one who follows cricket would understand the obvious. It is simply because I love what I do and I have been able to achieve certain things only because I have spent hours outdoor. I come from Chennai probably one of the hottest places in our country and I have gladly spent most of my adult life in the cricket ground.”

Read his tweet here.

Meanwhile, here are the reactions his post inspired on the micro-blogging site.

