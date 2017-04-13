Abhay Deol’s stand against fairness creams garners praise on social media, Sonam Kapoor is getting slammed on Twitter

From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor, he minced no words as he pointed out exactly how Bollywood have often though it was okay to endorse fair skin colour. (Source: File Photo) From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor, he minced no words as he pointed out exactly how Bollywood have often though it was okay to endorse fair skin colour. (Source: File Photo)

On April 12, Abhay Deol took to Facebook to call out Bollywood actors’ endorsement of fairness creams. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor, he minced no words as he pointed out exactly how Bollywood — that has an immense influence on the people of the country — have often thought it was okay to endorse fair skin colour. While his detailed posts garnered acclaim and praise on social media in no time, the ‘Neerja’ actor was slammed on Twitter after she posted a photo of Esha Deol, also Abhay’s sister, as endorsing a fairness cream brand. Posting the photo, she tweeted “I appreciate and concur with your views and would like to know your thoughts on this as well.”

While Abhay replied with a dignified “Is wrong too. For my views read my post”, Kapoor probably realised the damage her tweets could do, she deleted her tweets, including the ones in which she mentioned that she was too young, ten years back, and “didn’t understand the ramifications.”

Here are some of the reactions— funny and serious, and everything in between— that Abhay’s stand has garnered on social media.

@AbhayDeol‘s take on fairness cream endorsement, one step away from

‘biwi/bahu gori hi honi chahiye’ We shud love our skins the way it is — Mix Plate (@boorishian) April 12, 2017

I stand with Abhay Deol bashing fairness cream ads. Once I used it before an interview for pilot, they rejected me and asked for a degree.. — Writer Thakur (@IndianWriterV) April 13, 2017

Nawazuddin siddiqui had just send Facebook friendship request to abhay deol 😁 — crime master gogo (@vipul2777) April 12, 2017

Abhay Deol and Kangana Ranaut will star in the next movie made by Nana Patekar. I don’t expect rest of the industry to cast them now. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 12, 2017

Before and after Abhay Deol Roast pic.twitter.com/CeOZAM8ppw — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) April 13, 2017

People: All is fair in love and war

Abhay Deol: All is unfair in Fair and Lovely — Amita Natverlal (@amitanatverlal) April 13, 2017

Abhay Deol: “Shame on actors who endorse fairness creams” Sunny Deol: “Ya shame on them” DJ Bobby Deol: “Koi ek-aadhi film dedo mujhe pls” — Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 13, 2017

Though Kapoor deleted her tweets, screenshots spread like wildfire on Twitter, along with strong criticism of her ‘irresponsible’ reply. Sample some of the reactions here.

(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)

(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)

Sonam kapoor and Abhay deol are fighting , it’s perfect time for Dhanush to jump in and propose sonam kapoor. — Jon Yadav (@AndColorPockeT) April 12, 2017

@AbhayDeol Why did you delete your tweet @sonamakapoor ? Felt ashamed that your personal attack was so uncalled for? — Anita M (@anita6_m) April 13, 2017

@AbhayDeol Only if @sonamakapoor would have taken 5 mins to read your views instead of wasting her time looking for a pic to prove You wrong:. — Dnyanada Dixit (@dnyanadadixit) April 12, 2017

@AbhayDeol If @sonamakapoor had the patience to read your post she wouldn’t have jumped the gun and dragged family in just for the sake of argument 😏 — Chup-Chap Charlie (@Ace__Of__Knaves) April 12, 2017

Twitter users was quick to notice actor Suchitra Krishnamurti’s tweet too and strongly disagreed with her as well.

Y is #AbhayDeol behaving like #NarendraModi & telling ppl what 2 do & what not 2 do? Has he also forgotten that #India is a free country? — Suchitra (@suchitrak) April 12, 2017

India is a free country but Abhay Deol still need to seek permission from Suchitra Krishnamurti what he wants to write. pic.twitter.com/XZXjoFQ4km — Donald Duck (@WatDaDuck_) April 13, 2017

