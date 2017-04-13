Latest News
Abhay Deol’s stand against fairness creams garners praise on social media, Sonam Kapoor is getting slammed on Twitter

'I stand with Abhay Deol bashing fairness cream ads. Once I used it before an interview for pilot, they rejected me and asked for a degree.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 13, 2017 1:25 pm
abhay deol, abhay deol sonam kapoor, abhay deol facebook post bollywood actors and fairness creams, abhay deol slams bollywood for fairness creams endorsements, indian express, indian express news From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor, he minced no words as he pointed out exactly how Bollywood have often though it was okay to endorse fair skin colour. (Source: File Photo)

On April 12, Abhay Deol took to Facebook to call out Bollywood actors’ endorsement of fairness creams. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor, he minced no words as he pointed out exactly how Bollywood — that has an immense influence on the people of the country — have often thought it was okay to endorse fair skin colour. While his detailed posts garnered acclaim and praise on social media in no time, the ‘Neerja’ actor was slammed on Twitter after she posted a photo of Esha Deol, also Abhay’s sister, as endorsing a fairness cream brand. Posting the photo, she tweeted “I appreciate and concur with your views and would like to know your thoughts on this as well.”

While Abhay replied with a dignified “Is wrong too. For my views read my post”, Kapoor probably realised the damage her tweets could do, she deleted her tweets, including the ones in which she mentioned that she was too young, ten years back, and “didn’t understand the ramifications.”

Here are some of the reactions— funny and serious, and everything in between— that Abhay’s stand has garnered on social media.

Though Kapoor deleted her tweets, screenshots spread like wildfire on Twitter, along with strong criticism of her ‘irresponsible’ reply. Sample some of the reactions here.

Twitter users was quick to notice actor Suchitra Krishnamurti’s tweet too and strongly disagreed with her as well.

