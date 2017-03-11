Twitterati unforgiving after AAP’s Punjab, Goa defeat

Trending News

Many even blamed him for Irom Sharmila's defeat in Manipur polls.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: March 11, 2017 9:03 pm
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

With the hope of recreating the Delhi election results, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal’s dreams were shattered in Punjab as Congress won the elections. Congress – under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh – bagged 77 seats while AAP could manage to win only 20 seats. The party had a shameful performance in Goa, where they could not even get one seat.

As the results were declared people could not stop but taking a jibe at the Delhi chief minister. It was quite evident on social media that even Delhiites were not supportive of their CM, whose party swept the elections securing 67 seats out of 70. After suffering embarrassing losses in Delhi and Bihar, BJP under the leadership of PM Modi is gaining more foothold in the country.

But keeping in mind Kejriwal’s innumerable taunts at the Opposition, especially Modi, Twitterati seemed quite unforgiving. People on the micro-blogging sites trolled the politicians and wondered what awaits him. Twitterati dug out an old post of the Delhi CM and trolled him and even veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor posted a picture of him getting his blood pressure checked, wondering why.

Pictures of before and after election results of decorated Kejriwal residence were shared online and people couldn’t stop laughing. And as it was known that they had recorded a winning video, Twitterati completely lost it. Few also blamed him for anti-AFSPA activist Irom Sharmila’s defeat in the Manipur election as she agreed to take donations from AAP.

Check out some of the reactions here.

