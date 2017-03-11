Twitterati unforgiving after AAP’s Punjab, Goa defeat

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

With the hope of recreating the Delhi election results, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal’s dreams were shattered in Punjab as Congress won the elections. Congress – under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh – bagged 77 seats while AAP could manage to win only 20 seats. The party had a shameful performance in Goa, where they could not even get one seat.

PHOTOS: Assembly election results 2017: 10 hilarious memes that has left Internet in splits

As the results were declared people could not stop but taking a jibe at the Delhi chief minister. It was quite evident on social media that even Delhiites were not supportive of their CM, whose party swept the elections securing 67 seats out of 70. After suffering embarrassing losses in Delhi and Bihar, BJP under the leadership of PM Modi is gaining more foothold in the country.

But keeping in mind Kejriwal’s innumerable taunts at the Opposition, especially Modi, Twitterati seemed quite unforgiving. People on the micro-blogging sites trolled the politicians and wondered what awaits him. Twitterati dug out an old post of the Delhi CM and trolled him and even veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor posted a picture of him getting his blood pressure checked, wondering why.

Just wondering why the blood pressure check? pic.twitter.com/bIE8mo1mDB — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 11, 2017

Pictures of before and after election results of decorated Kejriwal residence were shared online and people couldn’t stop laughing. And as it was known that they had recorded a winning video, Twitterati completely lost it. Few also blamed him for anti-AFSPA activist Irom Sharmila’s defeat in the Manipur election as she agreed to take donations from AAP.

Check out some of the reactions here.

. #Elections2017 #ElectionResults Kejriwal : Punjab aur Goa mein hum majority ke saath sarkar bana rahe hain Me : pic.twitter.com/UcT5LhVs61 — Tejas Barot 🇮🇳 (@imTejasBarot) March 11, 2017

The lady in green explains the state of Kejriwal in Goa elections. #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/mUAhqp5gne — Aditya Tare (@adityaatare) March 11, 2017

Well.. now when the #Elections2017 over and results are here.. At least Delhi CM Kejriwal ji can focus on his main job.. Reviewing the Films — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) March 11, 2017

Delhites are true followers of Lord Shiva. They drank poison just to save rest of the country from Arvind Kejriwal😂😂😂😂. — Rishabh Jain (@iamrishjain) March 11, 2017

Uth jaa bhai ab kitna maatam manayega chal ab fir se London par focus karte hain 😂#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/q5J4V5vDOq — लण्डन se hu bhench*d (@delhichatter) March 11, 2017

AAP sweeping Punjab & Goa

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Roads 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xH2eji3dzl — Phd in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) March 11, 2017

People of Punjab and Goa are responding to our party.#Elections2017 pic.twitter.com/H5ujSMLKRt — Arvind Kejriwal (@PMKejri) March 11, 2017

Modi lost Punjab, Rahul lost Uttrakhand and Kejriwal lost his mind. @ArvindKejriwal — Manmohan Rai (@ManmohanManher) March 11, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd