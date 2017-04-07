Aamir Khan refuses to release ‘Dangal’ in Pakistan without National Flag and National Anthem scenes; Twitterati divided over his call

What do you think of the actor’s decision? (Source: File Photo) What do you think of the actor’s decision? (Source: File Photo)

Aamir Khan’s Dangal had a dream run at the Indian box office. The sports-based biopic that revolved around wrestling as well as father-daughter relationship managed to strike the right chord with the audience and smashed many records.

So, with Pakistan lifting the ban on screening of Bollywood movies recently, some local distributors requested to screen the blockbuster movie there as the country shares an equal craze for Hindi movies. Even Aamir Khan and the team of Dangal agreed to the proposition but there was something else in store for them too. The Pakistan censor board that has often had issues with Bollywood movies chipped in and asked the makers of Dangal to chop off two scenes in the movie – one that shows the Indian Flag, and the other that has Indian National Anthem playing in the background – before releasing it in Pakistan.

Surprised at such a request, Aamir Khan has called the entire deal off. With the actor not accepting the terms of the Pakistan censor board, many Twitter users are lauding him for his decision. But, there are also others who are calling this stand of the actor a fake one. It’s noteworthy that Khan waded into controversy last year and damaged his popularity to an extent when he shared a remark made by his wife regarding the ‘growing intolerance’ in India. Now with the actor deciding not to release his movie in Pakistan, many are also calling it a ‘damage control mechanism’.

Here are some reactions praising the actor for his call.

@aamir_khan ‘s decision not to release #Dangal in Pakistan is a tight slap on the face of bhakts who labelled him anti-national. — Aditya Vemuri (@truevizagite) April 7, 2017

Kudos to @aamir_khan for refusing #Dangal release in Pakistan when their Censor wanted to edit out Indian National Anthem as a condition 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/WOAtWcf12Y — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 6, 2017

@firstpost @anavenkat @aamir_khan Well done sir.@aamir_khan .Eventhough there was no reference to PAK in the film ..If they still want scenes to be chopped .No use of PAK. — Kumaran Kumanan (@KumaranKumanan) April 7, 2017

@SirJadeja I am not his fan but this act made me think forward to — Emad Raza Khan (@emadk3) April 7, 2017

Then there were those who looked at this act suspiciously and reprimanded the actor. Some even played pun around it to take a dig at Khan.

Check out some of the reactions.

@AskAnshul Wow great. Now he can insult India once again in real life. — Vishal Surywanshi (@vsurywanshi87) April 6, 2017

@AskAnshul No matter what he says now he’s lost my trust n kudos to his manipulation skills he still manages to host satyamev jayate #nayisoch — Paul (@inspirechange_o) April 6, 2017

@AskAnshul Thanks to @aamir_khan .. after this they much more interested in #ChinaMovies only — Abhay Surpurkar (@ASurpurkar) April 6, 2017

@TimesNow Waht will you say about intolerance in india ??@amirkhan — Amit singh baghel (@whobaghel) April 7, 2017

@TimesNow Trying to be nationalistic suddenly? Too late, Aamir. I thought you and your wife were leaving the country. — Srivatsa Hejib (@srivatsaph) April 7, 2017

@firstpost @aamir_khan Now he has transformed into a pakka rashtravaadi please offer him snapdeal advertising contract..are you reading this.. cyber cell of bhakts — sirajmattari (@sirajmattari) April 7, 2017

