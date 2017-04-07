Trending News

Aamir Khan refuses to release ‘Dangal’ in Pakistan without National Flag and National Anthem scenes; Twitterati divided over his call

Aamir Khan's decision not to release Dangal in Pakistan without the National Flag and National Anthem scenes has got the Twitterati divided.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 7, 2017 4:14 pm
dangal, aamir khan dangal, dangal release, dangal movie, fatima sana sheikh, mahavir phogat, biopics, dangal in pakistan, dangal release in pakistan, aamir khan cancels the release of Dangal, indian express, indian express news What do you think of the actor’s decision? (Source: File Photo)

Aamir Khan’s Dangal had a dream run at the Indian box office. The sports-based biopic that revolved around wrestling as well as father-daughter relationship managed to strike the right chord with the audience and smashed many records.

So, with Pakistan lifting the ban on screening of Bollywood movies recently, some local distributors requested to screen the blockbuster movie there as the country shares an equal craze for Hindi movies. Even Aamir Khan and the team of Dangal agreed to the proposition but there was something else in store for them too. The Pakistan censor board that has often had issues with Bollywood movies chipped in and asked the makers of Dangal to chop off two scenes in the movie – one that shows the Indian Flag, and the other that has Indian National Anthem playing in the background – before releasing it in Pakistan.

Surprised at such a request, Aamir Khan has called the entire deal off. With the actor not accepting the terms of the Pakistan censor board, many Twitter users are lauding him for his decision. But, there are also others who are calling this stand of the actor a fake one. It’s noteworthy that Khan waded into controversy last year and damaged his popularity to an extent when he shared a remark made by his wife regarding the ‘growing intolerance’ in India. Now with the actor deciding not to release his movie in Pakistan, many are also calling it a ‘damage control mechanism’.

Here are some reactions praising the actor for his call.

Then there were those who looked at this act suspiciously and reprimanded the actor. Some even played pun around it to take a dig at Khan.

Check out some of the reactions.

