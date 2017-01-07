Aadhar tweeted THIS and people thought the account was hacked; here’s the bizarre explanation

This is what Aadhaar tweeted This is what Aadhaar tweeted

Recently, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was hacked and soon after was Indian National Congress’ official account. Within days, business tycoon Vijay Mallya also fell prey to the hackers group called Legion. The group also announced that they plan to attack more significant accounts in the coming days.

Therefore, when Aadhaar’s official Twitter account @UIDAI tweeted gibberish, people across the Internet space thought the account was hacked. And because the account was of Unique Identification Authority of India which has complete data of Indian citizens, many started fretting over breach of security. There were some who started making fun of the post also.

“lksdclmdn clksd,” read the tweet from the account.

“When you give up on arguing with stupido,” read a tweet. “If Aadhar is hacked it means that cashless is not only brainless but also security less,” tweeted another user. The tweet was, however, deleted after a while.

When you give up on arguing with stupido. http://t.co/d7VGi6VvIC — frootifer (@Oinkoo) January 6, 2017

This is a serious breach of security. Huge! pic.twitter.com/e4ijMc65uV — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 6, 2017

#AadharHacked

If Aadhar is hacked it means that cashless is not only brainless but also security less. — Radha Charan Das (@radhacharandas) January 6, 2017

Is this for real? ? ? Or it is again the govt. forming a mutiny against the democracy? ? ? #AadharHacked pic.twitter.com/ImNp5MYwxL — B.Mahesh Rao (@maheshrao001) January 6, 2017

#AadharHacked Supreme Court has awarded Modi with title KUMBHAKARAN — Radha Charan Das (@radhacharandas) January 6, 2017

But guess what? The account wasn’t hacked. It was an error committed by someone at work who apparently left the Twitter account opened and put some filed on the keyboard. Aadhaar, later, posted the explanation saying, “his was inadvertently published when some files were mistakenly placed on the keyboard. Hence deleted. Our account has NOT been hacked.”

This was inadvertently published when some files were mistakenly placed on the keyboard. Hence deleted. Our account has NOT been hacked. pic.twitter.com/EQz8Igrt5c — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 6, 2017

But the explanation it gave was bizarre to the point that tweeple couldn’t stop laughing.

This explanation is more ridiculous then the error itself. #AadharHacked http://t.co/nTobaELqDx — Parikshit Shah 🇮🇳 (@imparixit) January 6, 2017

@UIDAI it took u 3hrs 27min to put the blame on a file. — Ashwani Raj Kashyap (@ashwanirajtweet) January 6, 2017

@UIDAI Ok.. The files opened twitter. Clicked on the draft tweet button. Then typed. Then sent it too. Sure. — AAP Punjab 100🇮🇳 (@aap_ka_has) January 6, 2017

.@UIDAI @sunil_abraham Tried 8 times to place things on my keyboard and get two words with a space between them. All failed. Fess up! — Milton Mueller (@miltonmueller) January 6, 2017

@UIDAI @sunil_abraham Hacked? C’mon. We thought you were sending coded messages to trigger alien attacks on the planet — Milton Mueller (@miltonmueller) January 6, 2017

