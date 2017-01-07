Trending News

Aadhar tweeted THIS and people thought the account was hacked; here’s the bizarre explanation

"lksdclmdn clksd," read the tweet from the account.

By: Trends Desk | Published:January 7, 2017 12:57 pm
This is what Aadhaar tweeted This is what Aadhaar tweeted

Recently, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was hacked and soon after was Indian National Congress’ official account. Within days, business tycoon Vijay Mallya also fell prey to the hackers group called Legion. The group also announced that they plan to attack more significant accounts in the coming days.

Therefore, when Aadhaar’s official Twitter account @UIDAI tweeted gibberish, people across the Internet space thought the account was hacked. And because the account was of Unique Identification Authority of India which has complete data of Indian citizens, many started fretting over breach of security. There were some who started making fun of the post also.

“When you give up on arguing with stupido,” read a tweet. “If Aadhar is hacked it means that cashless is not only brainless but also security less,” tweeted another user. The tweet was, however, deleted after a while.

But guess what? The account wasn’t hacked. It was an error committed by someone at work who apparently left the Twitter account opened and put some filed on the keyboard. Aadhaar, later, posted the explanation saying, “his was inadvertently published when some files were mistakenly placed on the keyboard. Hence deleted. Our account has NOT been hacked.”

But the explanation it gave was bizarre to the point that tweeple couldn’t stop laughing.

