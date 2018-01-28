Latest News

‘Aadhaar’ named Oxford Hindi dictionary’s word of 2017: Twitterati can’t stop cracking the same joke

Other words such as ‘Mitron’, ‘Notebandi’, ‘Gau-Rakshak’, 'Vikas' were also considered, but the widespread discussions and debates around ‘Aadhaar’ was the reason it was selected as the word of the year by Oxford Dictionary.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2018 2:05 pm
Aadhaar, oxford dictionary, oxford hind dictionary, oxford 2017 word of the year, UIDAI, Aadhaar hindi word, aadhaar oxford word of the year, viral news, trending news, indian express Defeating words like Baahubali and Notebandi, Aadhaar was named the Hindi word of the year 2017 by Oxford Dictionary. (Source: Twitter)
Thanks to all the debate and controversy surrounding Aadhaar, it has been named as the Hindi word of the year for 2017 by Oxford Dictionary. The announcement was made at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival on Saturday (January 27) and it led to a huge buzz online. And with Aadhaar landing itself in the Oxford Hindi dictionary, everyone is cracking the same joke.

Yes, as Indians have been linking everything from bank accounts to phone numbers with Aadhaar, Tweeple now are unanimously saying that “Aadhaar has been successfully linked to Oxford”. Of course, there is no dearth of Aadhaar jokes and memes on the Twitterverse, but the Oxford honour has added a new dimension to the entire exercise.

And when not taking a jibe at the biometric authentication system, Tweeple generally have a good time dragging UIDAI into anything and everything unrelated to its stated purpose. And it’s not just Tweeple anymore. Remember last year when Netflix India decided to troll UIDAI? Surely, the replies from UIDAI’s Twitter handle too have won hearts. Especially the time when UIDAI was asked how many Aadhaar cards can Raavan get?

Most were excited about ‘Aadhaar’ being named the word of the year, and cheered with some punny and sarcastic tweets. Sample these.

Other words such as ‘Mitron’, ‘Notebandi’, ‘Gau-Rakshak’, ‘Vikas’ were also considered, but the widespread discussions and debates around ‘Aadhaar’ was the reason it was selected as the word of the year, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi said during the discussion.

