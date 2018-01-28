‘Aadhaar’ named Oxford Hindi dictionary’s word of 2017: Twitterati can’t stop cracking the same joke

Defeating words like Baahubali and Notebandi, Aadhaar was named the Hindi word of the year 2017 by Oxford Dictionary. (Source: Twitter) Defeating words like Baahubali and Notebandi, Aadhaar was named the Hindi word of the year 2017 by Oxford Dictionary. (Source: Twitter)

Thanks to all the debate and controversy surrounding Aadhaar, it has been named as the Hindi word of the year for 2017 by Oxford Dictionary. The announcement was made at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival on Saturday (January 27) and it led to a huge buzz online. And with Aadhaar landing itself in the Oxford Hindi dictionary, everyone is cracking the same joke.

Yes, as Indians have been linking everything from bank accounts to phone numbers with Aadhaar, Tweeple now are unanimously saying that “Aadhaar has been successfully linked to Oxford”. Of course, there is no dearth of Aadhaar jokes and memes on the Twitterverse, but the Oxford honour has added a new dimension to the entire exercise.

And when not taking a jibe at the biometric authentication system, Tweeple generally have a good time dragging UIDAI into anything and everything unrelated to its stated purpose. And it’s not just Tweeple anymore. Remember last year when Netflix India decided to troll UIDAI? Surely, the replies from UIDAI’s Twitter handle too have won hearts. Especially the time when UIDAI was asked how many Aadhaar cards can Raavan get?

After reviewing the hundreds of public suggestions received, and consulting the opinions of an advisory panel of language experts, Oxford Dictionaries has chosen its first ever Hindi Word of the Year: aadhaar.#HWOTY http://t.co/wPy7kCo94r — Oxford Dictionaries (@OxfordWords) January 27, 2018

The first-ever Oxford Dictionaries Hindi Word of the Year is… AADHAAR! Find out more about the choice: http://t.co/9R3UwOKhJU #HWOTY pic.twitter.com/I5eITTL45b — Oxford Dictionaries (@OxfordWords) January 27, 2018

Most were excited about ‘Aadhaar’ being named the word of the year, and cheered with some punny and sarcastic tweets. Sample these.

So by making ‘aadhar’ the word of the year , Oxford dictionary also linked it self from adhar before 31st march and avoided disqualification from online and offline bookstores ! Wise ! pic.twitter.com/3FKVateB2n — sumit (@sumitsaurabh) January 28, 2018

So Oxford Dictionary has been linked by #Aadhar now.

Another point in its favour when #SupremeCourt hears the petition challenging Aadhar… http://t.co/hJiYgblfRj — sandeepvarma (@sandeepvarma15) January 27, 2018

It’s funny when even Oxford links the “Aadhaar” to the dictionary! #aadhaar #thenewoxfordword — Maitri DAND (@crazy_maitri) January 28, 2018

Government of India mandated Oxford to link Aadhar by 31 Jan otherwise their sale will be prohibited. See the impact 🙃🙃 http://t.co/6Tb9SQ44QO — Amit Jain (@Amit_J) January 28, 2018

OXFORD has successfully linked Aadhar card to their dictionary.#Word_of_the_year — Abhishek Sarkar (@absklive) January 27, 2018

Finally linking is now spreading globally. Aadhar is linked to oxford dictionary and selected Hindi word of the year — Amit Dubey 🇮🇳 (@iAmitDubey_) January 27, 2018

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, Now all “Burn The Aadhar” folks will burn Oxford Dictionary? http://t.co/PenuzejEcw — sheetal (@sheetal_here) January 27, 2018

When 121cr heads have to link AADHAR everywhere then it’s obvious! — Dr.Pankaj Hande (@drpankajh) January 27, 2018

Feel proud — G M Arif (@ARIF236218) January 28, 2018

Other words such as ‘Mitron’, ‘Notebandi’, ‘Gau-Rakshak’, ‘Vikas’ were also considered, but the widespread discussions and debates around ‘Aadhaar’ was the reason it was selected as the word of the year, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi said during the discussion.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd