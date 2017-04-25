‘Aadhaar card for cows’? Twitterati demand passport and Jan Dhan accounts too!

It’s an ‘Udder card’ for the cows! (Source: File Photo) It’s an ‘Udder card’ for the cows! (Source: File Photo)

You think the Aadhaar card is a privilege that only humans can avail of? Well, proving you wrong is the central government that told the Supreme Court on April 24 that, now, cows too will have a unique identification card similar to the Aadhaar card, so that they officials could keep a better tab on the animal’s movement and to prohibit smuggling across states and countries.

Twitter meanwhile went into a tizzy upon hearing this news — their reactions varying from amused to shocked. Some tweeple even cut the chase and got right down to business, that is, coming up with alternative names for cows’ Aadhaar cards.

Sample some of the reactions here.

They’re missing an opportunity if they don’t call it an UDDER card. http://t.co/CPY6Zk9lpf — Anuradha Santhanam (@anumccartney) April 24, 2017

#AadharForCows What about Goats? They give Meat, Milk,Skin n Poo too. They r also part of Bollywood scene to Show innocence of Gaon ki Chori pic.twitter.com/27kgnNvBnn — YesIam (@IamKM16) April 25, 2017

Govt to give unique identification numbers to cows So basically we have an Aadhar Card & they will have an Udder Card#Sorry #OkBye — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) April 24, 2017

#aadharforcows Govt wud require wide coverage of CCTV cameras to ascertain Cow’s real father’s name? — manish meena (@Moneyshhhhh) April 25, 2017

#AadharForCows let cows be given voting rights too. Don’t they have right to speak on the governance of this land? — Subha prasad (@subhaprasad) April 24, 2017

Cows in India will get unique identification UDDER Card. — Joel (@joelbrags) April 24, 2017

How are they going to get that Cow’s fingerprint for Cowdhaar? — Anand Krishnamoorthi (@mdeii) April 24, 2017

ALSO READ | Centre wants UID for all cows with details of horn, tail, breed, age

From coming up with interesting names like Cowdhaar, Gaudhaar to Udder card, Twitterati went to town after the news broke on social media. Some even went on to demand Jan Dhan and passports for the cows! Headed by a joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, a committee was constituted after the Supreme Court probed the government to take action against the smuggling and illegal trading of cattle that happened especially through Bangladesh and Nepal borders. “Each animal (should) be tagged with a unique identification number with proper records of identification details such as age, breed, sex, lactation, height, body, colour, horn type, tail switch, special mark etc,” said the report.

What do you think of this move by the government? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd