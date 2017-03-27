Aadhaar card for driver’s license, mobiles and mid-day meals; Twitterati wonders if it’s voluntary, mandatory or ‘voluntarily mandatory’

T he government’s move has sent the social media into a tizzy as they wonder if the Aadhaar card is mandatory, voluntary or “voluntarily mandatory”.(Source: File Photo, for representational purposes) T he government’s move has sent the social media into a tizzy as they wonder if the Aadhaar card is mandatory, voluntary or “voluntarily mandatory”.(Source: File Photo, for representational purposes)

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that people across the country are now queuing up in front of Aadhaar card offices. While the Modi government made it essential for everybody to get a verified Aadhaar card issued for them as a part of the biometric-based identity number programme, Twitter has been cracking up with hilarious memes that will seem absolutely relatable to many right now.

Be it to get a driver’s license issued or renew the existing one, or to tackle the problem of fake subscribers of mobile services, the government has come up with the plan of Aadhaar verification for all. Not just that, the government has announced that even mid-day meals at schools would now require Aadhaar card. While availing the Aadhaar card identity started off as a voluntary identification, especially with even a Supreme Court order in 2015 making it clear that the Aadhaar card could used as a voluntary identity card for five specified government programmes, the government’s move has sent the social media into a tizzy as they continue to wonder if the Aadhaar card is mandatory, voluntary or “voluntarily mandatory”.

Sample some of the tweets here.

Got it. It is compulsorily mandatory to voluntarily get yourself an Aadhaar card. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) 22 March 2017

Was having a dream last night.

Got interrupted.

Apparently, you aren’t allowed to do that without an Aadhaar Card. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) 5 March 2017

You need electricity, internet and aadhaar to eat lunch #aadhaarmemes pic.twitter.com/H5IMDSf80Z — Srinivas Kodali (@iotakodali) 26 March 2017

People should ask for Aadhar card from the other person before getting into a relationship. “Pehle aadhar, phir pyaar ” — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) 22 March 2017

Travelling in Mumbai local

TC: Ticket?

Me: 😐😐

TC: Ticket?

Me: Shows Aadhar Card.

TC: Okay GO. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) 27 March 2017

