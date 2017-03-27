Aadhaar card for driver’s license, mobiles and mid-day meals; Twitterati wonders if it’s voluntary, mandatory or ‘voluntarily mandatory’

Trending News

'Got it. It is compulsorily mandatory to voluntarily get yourself an Aadhaar card.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 27, 2017 11:10 am
aadhaar card, aadhaar card mandatory, aadhaar card for driving license, aadhaar card for mid-day meals, aadhaar card for mobiles, aadhaar card verification, indian express, indian express trending, trending news, government news T he government’s move has sent the social media into a tizzy as they wonder if the Aadhaar card is mandatory, voluntary or “voluntarily mandatory”.(Source: File Photo, for representational purposes)

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that people across the country are now queuing up in front of Aadhaar card offices. While the Modi government made it essential for everybody to get a verified Aadhaar card issued for them as a part of the biometric-based identity number programme, Twitter has been cracking up with hilarious memes that will seem absolutely relatable to many right now.

Be it to get a driver’s license issued or renew the existing one, or to tackle the problem of fake subscribers of mobile services, the government has come up with the plan of Aadhaar verification for all. Not just that, the government has announced that even mid-day meals at schools would now require Aadhaar card. While availing the Aadhaar card identity started off as a voluntary identification, especially with even a Supreme Court order in 2015 making it clear that the Aadhaar card could used as a voluntary identity card for five specified government programmes, the government’s move has sent the social media into a tizzy as they continue to wonder if the Aadhaar card is mandatory, voluntary or “voluntarily mandatory”.

