Tweets from actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal’s account against Arundhati Roy irk Twitterati

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal has come under the scanner after a tweet from his verified Twitter account went viral. He took to Twitter to post, “Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy!” thus, instigating a lot of Netizens.

The Padma Shri-winning actor who starred in movies like Hera Pheri, Welcome, Andaz Apna Apna, Raja, etc., seems to have made the comment referring to a video clip that had graphic video content showing a youth allegedly being used as a human shield by being tied to the front of an Army jeep in Budgam district in central Kashmir. His tweet did not just lead a lot of Twitter users to call out his language and “blatalant (sic) disrespect towards women”, many politicians too, noticed the tweet and responded to it.

Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy ! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 21, 2017

We have a wide variety of choices ! http://t.co/rpciWyhLha — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 21, 2017

@SirPareshRawal Am deeply moved by your empathy that brings every character to life in movies. But I’m shocked by your ability to be so violent with words! — Priyanka Borpujari (@Pri_Borpujari) May 21, 2017

@SriSriPanda @SirPareshRawal I do not react to individuals. I will happily react to issues. Tying someone to a jeep is illegal. Period. — Aunindyo Chakravarty (@AuninNDTV) May 22, 2017

@SirPareshRawal This tweet proves that lack of education ruins the ability of a Human to behave like a Human. — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) May 22, 2017

@Ssaniya25 @SirPareshRawal Shame that he s a legislator. — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) May 22, 2017

@SirPareshRawal Your acting was often commendable but your prejudiced mindset is condemnable. Telling d army to hide behind a brave woman is shameful — ziya us salam (@ziyaussalam) May 22, 2017

@SirPareshRawal Is the land of Brahma & Ahimsa losing its core values? Appalled & sickened. — Anita P (@anmartina71) May 21, 2017

Digvijaya Singh, AICC general secretary, and Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, were among the politicians who responded to the BJP MP’s tweet. While Singh posted a question: “@SirPareshRawal Why not the person who stitched PDP/BJP alliance?”, Tharoor hinted at a possibility that Rawal might not even be aware that such a tweet from his handle is going viral. “Not sure it’s really him. I met him one day in Parliament after this account had issued a really offensive tweet about me&he was oblivious!” he tweeted.

While the actor is yet to give clarification behind the tweet from his handle, it has sure earned the wrath of many on social media. Another response from his account to someone suggesting that “if #ArundhatiRoy is not available @sagarikaghose is always available”, read “We have a wide variety of choices!”

