Tweets from actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal’s account against Arundhati Roy irk Twitterati

Paresh Rawal's recent controversial tweet on author Arundhati Roy has got everybody, including Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh, talking on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2017 7:42 pm
paresh rawal, arundhati roy, paresh rawal arundhati roy tweet, paresh rawal tweet, paresh rawal controversial tweet, paresh rawal controversial tweet for arundhati roy, paresh rawal arundhati roy tie her to jeep, paresh rawal sagarika ghose, indian express, indian express news, trending news Paresh Rawal’s recent tweets against author Arundhati Roy has sent ripples across social media. (Source: File Photo)

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal has come under the scanner after a tweet from his verified Twitter account went viral. He took to Twitter to post, “Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy!” thus, instigating a lot of Netizens.

The Padma Shri-winning actor who starred in movies like Hera Pheri, Welcome, Andaz Apna Apna, Raja, etc., seems to have made the comment referring to a video clip that had graphic video content showing a youth allegedly being used as a human shield by being tied to the front of an Army jeep in Budgam district in central Kashmir. His tweet did not just lead a lot of Twitter users to call out his language and “blatalant (sic) disrespect towards women”, many politicians too, noticed the tweet and responded to it.

Digvijaya Singh, AICC general secretary, and Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, were among the politicians who responded to the BJP MP’s tweet. While Singh posted a question: “@SirPareshRawal Why not the person who stitched PDP/BJP alliance?”, Tharoor hinted at a possibility that Rawal might not even be aware that such a tweet from his handle is going viral. “Not sure it’s really him. I met him one day in Parliament after this account had issued a really offensive tweet about me&he was oblivious!” he tweeted.

While the actor is yet to give  clarification behind the tweet from his handle, it has sure earned the wrath of many on social media. Another response from his account to someone suggesting that “if #ArundhatiRoy is not available @sagarikaghose is always available”,  read “We have a wide variety of choices!”

  1. G
    George
    May 22, 2017 at 7:53 pm
    If Paresh had really tweeted this, I am happy as he is bold to expose a traitor . So called elite cl like Arundhati will sell their country if they will get some media coverage.
    Reply

