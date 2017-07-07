Thief steals BMW but gets arrested after he was caught in traffic jam

Vikas Marg was among the many stretches where long traffic jams were seen. (Source: File photo) Vikas Marg was among the many stretches where long traffic jams were seen. (Source: File photo)

Traffic snarls are a headache for every commuter. Imagine getting caught in a traffic jam after a hectic day in office at night while returning home. While evening congestion on road might piss off everyone, one man was happy and probably thanked it.

Yes, the man in question is Lieutenant Colonel Pinaki Bani, who thanked city’s infamous traffic after a thief who stole his car was caught due to the jam. The robber tried to run away with Colonel Bani’s BMW. But could not flee with the vehicle thanks to the snarly Delhi Traffic and soon was arrested by the Delhi Police. The incident took place near the Sabre Officers Mess at the Station Road, Delhi Cantonment.

Earlier, the owner of the car had posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his Zen, following which he received a call from a potential buyer. A 25-year-old man, named Jigar turned up at his residence and noticed a BMW standing next to the Zen, that he had actually come to purchase.

According to a report by the DNA, the thug even sprinkled chilli powder into Colonel Bani’s eyes and fled with the luxury vehicle. Seeing the car approaching, the guards at the Mess’ gate got ready to open the gate, however, seeing an unfamiliar face, they guessed something fishy and did not open it. As per the CCTV footage, the smart robber then tried to escape by driving through the gates. But he couldn’t go further and was stuck in a jam.

He was chased by the guards at the gate and was caught soon.

Last month in Chennai, a hospital staff was able to catch a thief who snatched away his mobile phone but was again stuck in traffic and hence caught.

