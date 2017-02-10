A single mother from Mumbai fought the society to empower her daughters; her story is a must read

Her story of sheer courage is the dose of motivation we all require today. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) Her story of sheer courage is the dose of motivation we all require today. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

There are moments in all our lives when we have felt hopeless. Be it the death of a loved one or unemployment or something of a similar tenor, we all have dealt with our share of lows in life. And unarguably, the strength that we derived out of each tough situation and how we dealt with each blow makes us what we are today. Had we stopped dreaming of a better tomorrow or just given up, we wouldn’t have been the happy people that we are today. Probably why, a lot of us will resonate with this woman in Mumbai. Her story of sheer courage is the dose of motivation we all require today.

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t listen to your parents’ — When Markandey Katju gave relationship advice on Facebook and it worked!

Featured on the popular Facebook page Humans of Bombay, this woman has had a tragic past. Her husband died 18 years ago and she was left to raise their three daughters all by herself. And she made it a point to not compromise on their education, although that meant a lot of convincing. Today however her daughters are happy and independent, just like her.

Read the Facebook post here.

“I lost my husband 18 years ago and it’s been a difficult journey raising 3 daughters by myself.”

“What has been the hardest part?”

“Convincing my family that educating them was more important than making them help at home or doing odd jobs.”

“What happened then?”

“I educated all 3 of them to the best of my ability and eventually they started getting part time, then full time jobs and taking care of me. By God’s grace they’re all well settled, I have grandchildren and I’m still working because I still like to fend for myself — and I’m grateful that all three of my daughters are like me — working and not depending on anyone else.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd