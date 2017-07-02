Coimbatore auto driver, with postgraduate degree, offers free rides to pregnant women and kids; INSPIRING!

Fighting against all odds he is raising money to study further for an MPhil degree. (Source: ANI News Official/ Youtube) Fighting against all odds he is raising money to study further for an MPhil degree. (Source: ANI News Official/ Youtube)

At a time when selfless acts are rare and hardly one does things that don’t benefit them, an autorickshaw driver in Tamil Nadu is winning hearts with his services. Twenty-five-year-old Karuppusamy from Coimbatore has become quite a local hero as he refuses to take money from pregnant women and schoolchildren for rides. But that’s not all.

It is said that ‘where there is a will there is a way’, and people such as Karuppusamy reaffirm that faith. Striving against all odds, the driver – who hails from a poor family – completed his education. And even went on to do a post-graduate degree in Tamil literature, with the help of a government scholarship, news agency ANI reported.

With his love for the subject, he wants to continue his studies and get an MPhil degree. With the help of his friends and family, he bought a second-hand autorickshaw to raise money to fund his dream. Even though he strives hard to make ends meet, it doesn’t affect his generosity and he continues to give free rides.

Watch video here

So, when in Coimbatore if you find yourself in Karuppusamy’s auto, it might be a literary ride — with him sharing the rich heritage of one of the world’s oldest language.

However, he is not the only autodriver who has been winning hearts on the internet, remember the Hyderabad traffic home guard who also drives an auto to raise money for his daughters’ education.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd