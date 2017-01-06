A Mumbai woman raised Rs 25 lakh for driver’s son’s heart transplant surgery

Sriram helped raise Rs 25 lakh for her driver’s son and asserts ‘giving’ changes lives. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Sriram helped raise Rs 25 lakh for her driver’s son and asserts ‘giving’ changes lives. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

While most of us are too engrossed in our own problems to be bothered by what’s happening around us, there are people who continue to repose our faith in humanity. Meena Sriram, a Mumbai-resident raised Rs 25 lakh for heart surgery of his driver’s six-year-old son.

Aditya Shinde was born with holes in his heart to Rupesh Shinde, who works as Sriram’s driver. According to a report in the Times of India, Aditya required two open heart surgeries and a heart transplant. Since the open heart surgeries left Shinde in a huge debt, he was unable to proceed with the heart transplant surgery, because the procedure would cost him a lot. When Sriram inquired why Shinde was so despondent, he told her about his situation.

In just a week, Sriram helped raise Rs 25 lakh for Aditya’s surgery. She arranged for Shinde to travel to Chennai, where they got Aditya admitted in Fortis Malar Hospital. Her timely intervention resulted in Aditya getting to live a normal life, bringing him back from the brink of despair, unlike what everyone, including his father, must have expected.

Reportedly, Sriram insisted that Shinde does not give up so easily. She told Shinde that it was easier to accept defeat than fight on. She got her friend to accompany him to Chennai so he did not face a problem communicating. Sriram, who is a financial advisor by profession, had helped many doctors organise their finances. She reached out to these doctors when she required help in Aditya’s case. Reportedly, Sriram said that a person in her office who earned only Rs 25,000 gave her a cheque of Rs 5,000 to help Aditya. “Giving is important as it can save so many lives,” she had said.

